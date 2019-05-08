Wrestling
- Former University of Northern Iowa wrestlers Drew Foster and Joe Colon competed in the Beat the Streets Grapple at the Garden Monday.
Foster won his 86-kilogram matchup against 2018 World Champion and two-time NCAA champion David Taylor by injury default when Taylor was unable to continue due to an apparent knee injury.
Colon, coming off a Pan-American championship, faced 2019 NCAA champion Nick Suriano of Rutgers at 61 kilograms but suffered a 3-1 defeat when Suriano scored a takedown in the final seconds.
Foster and Colon compete next at the World Team Trials May 17-18 in Raleigh, N.C.
Track and field
- University of Northern Iowa middle distance standout Wal Khat was named Missouri Valley Conference track athlete of the week after a come-from-behind win in the 800 meters (1:49.89) at the Wisconsin Alumni Classic.
Khat’s time is the second-best in the MVC this season and ranks 40th in the NCAA West Region.
Basketball
Iowa State has signed prep star Caleb Grill
- to a letter of intent.
The Cyclones announced Tuesday that Grill, a 6-foot-3 guard out of Maize, Kan., will be the fourth high school player in this year’s recruiting class.
Maize originally signed with South Dakota State. But he re-opened his recruitment after coach T.J. Otzelberger — a former assistant at Iowa State under coach Steve Prohm — left for UNLV.
Grill, who averaged 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists and earned all-state honors from the Kansas City Star as a senior at Maize High, also considered Kansas State and UNLV.
Softball
- The University of Northern Iowa Foundation has established a scholarship fund in memory of former Panther softball standout Micalla Rettinger, in accordance with her family’s wishes.
Rettinger was killed in a shooting late last month.
To support the Micalla Rettinger Memorial Fund, go online at uni-foundation.org/micalla.
