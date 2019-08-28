Track and field
- In the first United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division III cross country rankings, the Wartburg College men have opened ranked fourth in the nation.
The Knights women are ranked 11th.
Wartburg's men finished fifth at the NCAA Championships last fall and return all-American Sam Pinkowski along with Caleb Appleton, Joe Freiburger and Dalton Martin.
Hockey
The Waterloo Black Hawks have announced that single-game tickets for the 2019-20 season will go on sale Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.
In addition to seats for each of the 30 regular-season games, tickets for home preseason games on Sept. 15 and Sept. 20 will also go on sale at that time.
For a complete Black Hawks' 2019-20 schedule, visit waterlooblackhawks.com
