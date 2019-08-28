{{featured_button_text}}

Track and field

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

  • In the first United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division III cross country rankings, the Wartburg College men have opened ranked fourth in the nation.

  • The Knights women are ranked 11th.

    Wartburg's men finished fifth at the NCAA Championships last fall and return all-American Sam Pinkowski along with Caleb Appleton, Joe Freiburger and Dalton Martin.

    Hockey

    The Waterloo Black Hawks have announced that single-game tickets for the 2019-20 season will go on sale Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.

    In addition to seats for each of the 30 regular-season games, tickets for home preseason games on Sept. 15 and Sept. 20 will also go on sale at that time.

    For a complete Black Hawks' 2019-20 schedule, visit waterlooblackhawks.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments