Football
- Wartburg College senior Dillon Rademaker has earned first-team All-America honors from D3football.com.
Rademaker , a defensive tackle from Greene, ranked third on the team in tackles with 73, including a whopping 20.5 tackles for losses totaling 90 yards. He also had seven quarterback sacks for 51 yards in losses, two quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Knights record-setting quarterback Matt Sacia earned honorable mention honors.
Track and field
- University of Northern Iowa track and field coach Dave Paulsen has announced the addition of Diavonte Smith to his staff.
Smith will coach sprints and hurdles.
Smith comes to UNI after a year-long stint as a volunteer assistant at Texas Tech where he coached 2018 NCAA 200-meter national champion Divine Oduduru.
Prior to his time at Texas Tech, Smith worked as a volunteer assistant for Central Michigan, where he was a two-time all-Mid-American Conference performer for the Chippewas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.