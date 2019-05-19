Track and field
- A group of 13 athletes will represent the University of Northern Iowa at the NCAA West Regional track and field meet Thursday through Saturday in Sacramento, Calif.
Isaac Holtz is the highest-ranked Panther, taking a No. 18 regional ranking in the discus into the weekend.
Other Panthers who have qualified for the West Regional are Darius King (shot put), Keegan Tritle (shot put), Kyler Yodts (shot put), Connor Ham (110 hurdles), Cole Phillips (110 hurdles), Wal Khat (800), Evan Long (200), Alanna Nietert (women’s hammer) and the men’s 4x100 of Tayshaun Cooper, Ryan Van Baale, Corey Hertz and Phillips.
- Wartburg College has qualified in nine events for the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships Thursday through Saturday in Geneva, Ohio.
The Knights’ Maggi Bjustrom (100 hurdles), Carina Collet (5,000, 10,000) and Anna Rehberg (shot put) made the field in individual events while the 4x400 relay of Jackie Ganshirt, Lily Campbell, Belle Tyynismaa and Carson McSorley will try to improve on its third-place finish from a year ago.
For the men, Dallas Wright and Nick Kennicker are in the 400 hurdles and Casey Roberts and Mark Schulz made the 800 field. The 4x100 of Denison Harrington, Joe Duehr, Wright and Bryson Runge and the 4x400 of Wright, Roberts, Duehr and Alex Teig also qualified.
Softball
- Waterloo Columbus will honor former standout pitcher Cathy Moore during the Sailors’ home opener against Cedar Falls Friday.
Moore racked up 100 career wins from 1986-89 and was inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Softball Hall of Fame in 1990. She finished her prep career with a 100-60-1 record with a 1.86 earned-run average and 489 strikeouts.
Golf
- Wartburg College senior Brooke Klostermann earned her fourth straight Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-Region honor Wednesday.
Klostermann is the first Knights player to earn four straight WGCA All-Region honors.
Morgan Kranz of Luther was also recognized.
Miscellaneous
- The University of Northern Iowa has changed the location for Wednesday’s Panther Caravan stop in Cedar Falls.
Instead of Main Street in downtown Cedar Falls, the Caravan is now scheduled for the McLeod Center on the UNI camps from 6-7:30 p.m. UNI coaches and administrators will speak and mingle with fans while there will be free food, posters and autograph opportunities along with ticket giveaways and free gifts for all kids.
- Hawkeye Community College has announced the signing of several athletes to letters of intent.
Cedar Falls High senior Tanner Tangen and Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Jayce Berger will join the RedTails’ soccer program, Waterloo Columbus senior Tristan Wright will compete in track and field, and Don Bosco’s Ashley Grapp will play volleyball for Hawkeye.
