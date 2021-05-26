Leading off: UNI's King qualifies for NCAA Track and Field Championships

“Retired from coaching in the NFL? Nah. Kansas City... I’m home!” Sowers wrote on her Instagram page Wednesday afternoon. “Huge thanks to the Chiefs organization for believing in me and providing me another opportunity to grow my coaching experience while learning from the best in the game through the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship. Let’s keep growing the game. See you this summer, Chiefs Kingdom.”

When she joined the 49ers staff, she became the league’s second full-time woman coach and its first who is openly gay.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league expects full stadiums this season and players and staff are being encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“One of the things we’ve obviously learned over the last year is not to make projections too far out,” Goodell said Wednesday following virtual meetings with team owners.

“Thirty-two teams are going to have to be in compliance with health officials on a local basis, do whatever is necessary to keep all personnel safe. But we do think it will be a much more normal experience. We do expect full stadiums. It is very possible that some non-vaccinated personnel may have masks on.