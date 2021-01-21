Leading off: UNI track and field finds multi-event success

Golf

Iowa All-American golfer Lonnie Nielsen has passed away at the age of 67. Nielsen competed in over 100 PGA Tour events and joined the PGA Tour Champions circuit from 2006-2017 where he won twice.

Track and field

Three Panthers lead the heptathlon field after day one of the Jack Jennett Open Thursday inside the UNI-Dome.

Zack Butcher leads UNI’s trio and the field after winning the long jump and shot put and finishing second in the 60-meter dash for 2,799 points. Carter Morton is 68 points back in second place and Thai Thompson sits third, 11 back of Morton.

UNI’s Erica Loussaert finished third in the pentathlon on Friday.

USHL

Limited single-game tickets are available for the Waterloo Blacks Hawks games at Young Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 29. Tickets to those games will go on sale at 8 a.m. Sunday at tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

College wrestling

Wartburg College is tied with John Carroll and Coast Guard Academy for second in the NWCA NCAA Division III team rankings released on Thursday. Wabash is ranked No. 1.