Last Lap: Cedar Falls alumni entering final season on track as leader for UNI

A former Cedar Falls Tiger said he was not sure what his time was as he crossed the finish line at the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor tournament in February.

But, Seb Gearhart said it felt fast.

Gearhart set a new personal best with a time of 1:50.88 and finished in fourth place in the 800 meter race.

Although, a mistake in the qualifying rounds of the conference meet had almost prevented him from getting a chance to compete in the finals.

“I honestly kind of inched into the final,” Gearhart said. “I made a big mistake. I kind of let up at the finish line. So, to even be in the final was a privilege.”

However, Gearhat said once the race started he knew he belonged in the field, a field containing the conference’s best middle distance runners. Following his new personal best, the UNI senior said he was proud to finish fourth, but was not sure of what he had just done.

“To finish fourth, I was proud of myself,” Gearhart said. “I was honestly pretty surprised by the time…It felt quick and it was really good to see that time and see some work pay off.”

Gearhart said he was proud of his performance, but the accomplishment fell just shy of a long term goal.

A fifth-year senior for the Panthers, Gearhart made the trip down Hudson Road from Cedar Falls High School to UNI in the fall of 2017 with his eyes set on a top three finish at the conference meet.

“From the day I stepped foot on campus, I knew that someday I wanted to be top 3 in the 800,” Gearhart said.

Five years later, a lot has changed for the runner. He is now a veteran for the Panthers and fills a leadership role for the team.

“He is a lead by example kind of guy,” head coach Dave Paulsen said. “You can rest assured you can count on him giving his best every single day…”

Despite his quiet style of leadership, Paulsen said that teammates still listen to Gearhart.

“He is not the most vocal person, but he speaks up when he feels like he needs to,” Paulsen added. “So, when Seb speaks, people listen.”

Gearhart boiled his leadership style to a day-by-day, always-give-your-best attitude.

“Work hard every day and success will come,” Gearhart said. “Going about every day, getting a little bit better. I just try and put head to the grindstone and just kind of do it. I do not talk too much, unless it needs to be said…most of the time I am just staying quiet and doing the work.”

Both Paulsen and Gearhart noted the effectiveness of this style of leadership in track and field. However, Gearhart expanded on how he sees it at work on the UNI track and field team.

“A lot of success, as an individual and as a team, comes from the practice environment,” Gearhart said. “Being able to push each other in practice is going to make you as an individual better. You really try and hold your teammates and yourself accountable as well as yourself to create that environment of competition and improvement every day.”

Crediting his parents, Steve and Shelly Gearhart, for instilling him with his work ethic, Seb said track and field helps you learn from your mistakes.

“I think it is also trial and error,” Gearhart said. “You realize that when you buy into the process that is when good things start to happen.”

Although Gearhart came within a couple seconds of accomplishing his original goal, Paulsen said that he has seen the hard work begin to pay off for the senior leader.

“I think his growth and his maturity in racing and taking advantage of opportunities has been outstanding,” Paulsen said. “His diligence—he just showed up every day and put in the work. He is starting to see the fruits of his labor…it is just fun to see a senior do that because he has been bought in to the process this whole time.”

For Gearhart, he continues to see his top three aspirations as an opportunity, but has also found a new goal to strive for day in and day out.

“So, what better way to go into outdoor still having an unturned stone to shoot for,” Gearhart said. “Honestly, I am just going to give my all. That is my ultimate goal is to give my best every time I step on the track…If I do that, I think I have a shot at reaching that top 3 spot.”

At the conclusion of this outdoor track and field season, Gearhart hopes to chase his dreams of working in the sports industry. Gearhart currently works as a marketing intern with Learfield sports.

