King shatters UNI's outdoor shot put record

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Northern Iowa senior Darius King recorded the all-time best outdoor mark in the shot put Saturday while winning the event at Indiana State’s Gibson Invitational.

King posted a personal-best 20.14 meter throw to set a new outdoor record previously set by Justin Baker in 2016 (19.36m). King flung the record-breaking throw with his second attempt.

UNI’s Tom Yezek was third in the event, and Yezek and King went 1-2 in the discus.

Other highlights Saturday saw freshman Brendan Safley clear 4.6 meters to take second in the men’s pole vault. Fellow freshman Aaron Sobush was fourth with a best clear of 4.45.

Elijah Hicks and Jack Sumners were second in the 100 (10.55) and 110 high hurdles (14.15), respectively for the Panthers.

Paige Holub won the 3,000 steeplechase in 11 minute and 4.94 seconds. Teammate Mia Rampton was right behind her in fourth in 11:28.94.

Jill Bennett was third in the 400 (55.43) and Emily Vos was fifth (56.94).

The women’s 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams were both second, additionally.

UNI returns to action this week at the Drake Relays.

