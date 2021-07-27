Jessica Heims gets rousing sendoff to Tokyo

CEDAR FALLS – As the calendar nears August, Northern Iowa track and field star Jessica Heims says her summer is starting to get more and more real.

In 14 days, Heims will leave for Japan to begin her final preparations to participate in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Tuesday at Dan Deery Toyota, UNI hosted a sendoff for Heims, a native of Swisher, and Panther teammate Erin Kerkhoff, a native of Solon, who also is a member of the United States Paralympic team.

A crowd of more than 100 turned out to honor the two Paralympians.

“It is like the best feeling possible but for like three weeks on end,” Heims said of what a Paralympic experience is like. “The whole time I will have to keep pinching myself to remind me this is real, that this is happening. That it is not a dream any more but it is reality.”

Heims will be competing in the F64 classification in the discus and this will be her second Paralympic games. She was eighth as a 17-year old in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Kerkhoff, who was unable to attend the sendoff, will compete in the T13 100 and 400-meter races.