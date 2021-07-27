Jessica Heims gets rousing sendoff to Tokyo

CEDAR FALLS – As the calendar nears August, Northern Iowa track and field star Jessica Heims says her summer is starting to get more and more real.
In 14 days, Heims will leave for Japan to begin her final preparations to participate in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.
Tuesday at Dan Deery Toyota, UNI hosted a sendoff for Heims, a native of Swisher, and Panther teammate Erin Kerkhoff, a native of Solon, who also is a member of the United States Paralympic team.
A crowd of more than 100 turned out to honor the two Paralympians.
“It is like the best feeling possible but for like three weeks on end,” Heims said of what a Paralympic experience is like. “The whole time I will have to keep pinching myself to remind me this is real, that this is happening. That it is not a dream any more but it is reality.”
Heims will be competing in the F64 classification in the discus and this will be her second Paralympic games. She was eighth as a 17-year old in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Kerkhoff, who was unable to attend the sendoff, will compete in the T13 100 and 400-meter races.
“It warms my heart and I’m so excited for Erin,” Heims said. “To be able to watch and see her at her first games will be such a blessing. We are going to room together and experience the whole thing together.”
Heims leaves on Aug. 10 for Yakota Air Force Base in Fussa, Japan, a city in the Tama Area or Western Tokyo that houses more than 14,000 military personnel and their families. Heims will spend 10 days at Yakota before departing for the Paralympic Athlete Village.
She will compete on Aug. 29 in Japan, but it will actually be Aug. 28 in the United States. Her parents Kris and Glen, after Tokyo officials decided to not allow fans to attend either the Olympics or Paralympics as precaution for the COVID-19 pandemic, will watch their daughter compete at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado
“I know I’m going to feel their love all the way in Japan,” Heims said. “They are so excited to go to Colorado Springs.”
Northern Iowa president Mark Nook and Panther director of athletics David Harris both spoke at Tuesday’s ceremonies.
“It is really a tremendous honor to have you and Erin represent the United States and UNI at this event,” Nook said. “We wish you all the very, very best as you head off to Tokyo. You have done such a great job of representing us the last four years as a student athlete. It has been a pleasure to be here and be part of this sendoff.”
Harris during his turn at the microphone paraphrased words he said Nook uses frequently.
“He says Northern Iowa is here to help student-athletes achieve their goals. Their academic goals, their career goals and their life goals,” Harris said.
Those words resonated to Harris when he recalled a conversation with Heims a month ago when the two were together filming a promo for UNI athletics.
“I was talking to her about the fact that this year she is graduating from college. She is going to the Paralympics and she is getting married,” Harris said. “So, I’m not so sure she hasn’t achieved all those goals in just this one year.
“Between her and Erin this is just fantastic,” Harris continued. “When I look at the athletics department and look at what our vision is for our student-athletes, it is ultimately focusing on the student-athlete experience. It is giving them a chance to achieve unprecedented success.
“Being able to go to Tokyo and represent the United States in the Paralympics certainly qualifies as unprecedented success.”