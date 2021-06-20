 Skip to main content
Heims, Kerkhoff perform well at Paralympic Trials
U.S. PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Heims, Kerkhoff perform well at Paralympic Trials

MINNEAPOLIS – Two Northern Iowa para-athletes turned in great performances Saturday at the U.S. Paralympic Trials.

In the f37/38/64 discus, Jessica Heims won by over 10 meters with a throw of 34.04 meters.

Heims, a recent UNI grad, currently ranks second in the world behind Poland’s Faustyna Kotlowska in that event.

Kerkhoff, a redshirt freshman, set a personal-best in the 400 meters (58.24) while taking second in that even. She also finished second in the 100 with a time of 12.89.

Those times in the T13 classification would rank fifth (400) and ninth (100) in the world.

Both Heims and Kerkhoff met the Paralympic High Performance Standard for their events, but the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic committee has the final say on which athletes will make the trip to Tokoyo. The committee is allowed a limited number of allotments by the Paralympic games and will announce its team on Wednesday.

Friday at the Olympic Trials, recent UNI graduate Darius King qualified for the finals in the shot put where he finished 12th overall. His best throw was 19.66 meters.

Ryan Crouser broke a 30-year old record to win the event with a toss of 23.37.

Jessica Heims 2019

Heims
