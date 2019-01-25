Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa won 15 events and piled up 44 top three finishes as the Panthers hosted the Jack Jennett Open Friday in the UNI-Dome.

Highlights included Maddie McCalla's win in the 400 meters in a Missouri Valley Conference-best 55.54 and Lauren Beauchamp's mark of 12-5.5 in the pole vault, a personal best and the second-best mark in the MVC this season.

Other winners for the Panthers were Katie Cross (long jump), McKayla Cole (3,000), Cam Bauer (pole vault), Cade Kirkpatrick (long jump), Emily Voss (200), Katie Nimrod (800), Hannah Schau (60 hurdles), Alanna Nietart (weight throw), Connor Blough (200), Bryce Newcomb (400), Ben Alrichs (mile), Darius King (shot put) and the women's 4x400 relay unit.

Kirkpatrick's long jump of 23-11.5 ranks second in the Valley.

