CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa won 15 events and piled up 44 top three finishes as the Panthers hosted the Jack Jennett Open Friday in the UNI-Dome.
Highlights included Maddie McCalla's win in the 400 meters in a Missouri Valley Conference-best 55.54 and Lauren Beauchamp's mark of 12-5.5 in the pole vault, a personal best and the second-best mark in the MVC this season.
Other winners for the Panthers were Katie Cross (long jump), McKayla Cole (3,000), Cam Bauer (pole vault), Cade Kirkpatrick (long jump), Emily Voss (200), Katie Nimrod (800), Hannah Schau (60 hurdles), Alanna Nietart (weight throw), Connor Blough (200), Bryce Newcomb (400), Ben Alrichs (mile), Darius King (shot put) and the women's 4x400 relay unit.
Kirkpatrick's long jump of 23-11.5 ranks second in the Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.