Former UNI track coach Steele determined to recover from stroke

He also has two dogs, including a boxer named Jack who was allowed to visit him in the hospital and who greeted him warmly when he finally came home.

“I love that dog,’’ Steele said. “I’ve put in a lot of time sitting there staring at the wall with that dog, contemplating life.’’

Steele said he feels “incredibly lucky’’ with how everything has turned out. His disability and medical benefits from Iowa State provide him with an income and have covered what he estimates at $1 million in medical bills.

“Those are the kind of things that wipe people out,’’ he said. “So we’re very, very lucky. I’ve got my wife and the kids and the dogs and now a cat that likes me.’’

He receives periodic reminders that he’s not the athlete he once was. He and the kids were tossing the football around the yard one night last week and a throw from one of his sons smashed him in the face and broke his glasses.

“It’s one of those things where anybody could have caught it but (1), I move slower and (2), I can’t see. So my professional career is on hold.’’

But it still comes back to him in his dreams.