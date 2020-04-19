Former UNI track coach Steele determined to recover from stroke

CEDAR FALLS -- Dan Steele was one of those guys who seemed to have everything.
Looks. Personality. Intelligence. Unbelievable athletic ability.
The former Univeristy of Northern Iowa track and field head coach was a robust, dynamic performer in whatever endeavor he took on. He seemingly could do anything he set his mind to.
He won an NCAA track and field championship, the 400-meter hurdles, as a senior at Eastern Illinois in 1992. Dan Steele then joined his twin brother, Darrin, as one of the top decathletes in the U.S. in the 1990s. He followed Darrin into bobsled won a bronze medal, anchoring a 4-man team in the 2002 Olympics.
These days? A brisk, limp-free walk across the room might be regarded as a triumph.
Fewer than three years ago, Steele suffered a hemorrhagic stroke that might have killed him were it not for the assistance of his three children and some neighbors with medical training.
He has made a remarkable recovery since then although he still is unable to work or drive a car.
But just wait. The stroke may have impaired the 50-year-old’s athletic ability and eyesight, but it’s barely put a dent in his determination.
“My goal is to fully recover and do all the things I used to do and I still believe that’s going to happen,’’ Steele said. “But I guess we’ll find out together.’’
Steele emphasizes that that is his plan.
“I don’t know how realistic it is at this point,’’ he added. “I can’t imagine not fully recovering, but if you talked to my doctor he’d say ‘Well, Dan’s not realistic.’’’
Then again, it probably wasn’t realistic to think a pair of brothers could develop into two of the best athletes in the world. But they did it.
The Steele boys both starred in track and field and made the unusual switch to the bobsled before their careers branched off into different directions.
Darrin eventually became the executive director of the U.S. Bobsled Federation, a post he held until last fall. He now is on the brink of earning a PhD from the University of Colorado.
Dan embarked on a career as a track coach, serving as the associate head coach at Oregon and the head coach at Northern Iowa before taking on the role of associate head coach at Iowa State in 2015.
But his career came to a screeching halt on July 28, 2017.
Steele, who still lived in Cedar Falls even though he had begun coaching at ISU, had not felt good that day and even skipped dinner, which was very unusual for him.
“I jumped in the shower and just sort of felt off,’’ he said. “I’d say (I felt) sick but that’s probably not the right word. I just felt like … not good. Suddenly I’m falling into the wall and I realize that my left side can’t hold me. I can’t hold my balance.’’
Steele had a close friend who fell, hit his head and died not long before that so he sat down in the shower, crawled out onto the floor and did a couple of push-ups to test his strength. But he couldn’t get up.
“I thought to myself ‘Am I having a stroke? Naw, I couldn’t have a stroke. Too young,’’’ he said.
As he laid there, his 6-year-old daughter, Indira, wanted to get into the bathroom and began pounding on the door.
Steele’s oldest son, 14-year-old Xander, recognized that something was wrong. He called Steele’s wife, Dusky, who was visiting family in Oregon, then ran next door to get the two nurses who lived there.
The nurses immediately realized they were dealing with a stroke and called 9-1-1. As they did so, Steele’s 8-year-old son, Blake, crawled out onto the roof and climbed through the bathroom window so he could unlock the door.
An ambulance arrived and Steele was whisked to the hospital.
“There is no question my family saved my life …’’ Steele said. “Hemorrhagic strokes, typically 1 in 4 survive that. They have to get you quick, and they did …
“It was a team effort.’’
Steele remained in the hospital for 2½ months and Dusky stayed there the entire time, doing work while sitting at his bedside.
“The support that I had was just unbelievable,’’ Steele said. “I truly believe that all of them involved saved my life. It was pretty bad. They didn’t know if I’d walk. They didn’t know if I’d talk. My left side was completely paralyzed. I couldn’t lift a finger. I couldn’t move anything.’’
At the same time, Dusky also enlisted community support to transform their home to meet Dan’s needs. Friends helped knock down a wall and build a master bedroom downstairs. They put in ramps and grab bars and made the bathroom handicap accessible.
“That’s kind of the way my wife is,’’ Steele said. “She’s a force of nature. She can survive about anything. If there’s a zombie apocalypse, she won’t hardly blink.’’
When Steele came out of the hospital, he was still in a wheelchair but he had at least regained his speech.
“I sounded like I was drunk but I could talk,’’ he said. “I was doing speech therapy three days a week for a very long time.’’
He gradually has made more and more progress physically although he said some of the biggest hurdles were mental.
“Things were really bad at first and I was oblivious,’’ Steele said. “At no point did I comprehend how close I was to death. Never, not once, did I understand it or think that way. When the paramedics are carrying me out of my house on a stretcher, it was more of an amusing, messed-up thing that I was going through but not anything crazy.’’
While in the hospital, he was convinced he was going to recover very quickly.
“The idea of never being able to walk never even once crossed my mind …’’ Steele said. “I expected to be going back to work in August. That’s the level of denial I was at.
“I know now that it’s a reality that I’ll never be the guy that I was physically. And probably mentally, too.’’
Steele did eventually graduate from the wheelchair to walking with a cane to being able to walk unassisted.
“I have a limp and I hate it, but it’s coming along,’’ he said. “Obviously, I can’t run or jog but I’m able to walk. Falling is not a thing I have to deal with at the moment.’’
Dusky bought him a recumbent tricycle and Dan achieved a major milestone last summer when he participated in RAGBRAI, the annual bicycle ride across the state of Iowa. It wasn’t easy, but he made it through the entire 427 miles.
He continues to make progress.
Once among the most intense of competitors, Steele has been told that he has a mellower demeanor than he once did.
“My wife says that I’m a Teddy bear since my stroke,’’ he said. “I’m gentle and kind and animals like me. We’ve got a cat that would have nothing to do with me before the stroke and now he likes me.’’
He also has two dogs, including a boxer named Jack who was allowed to visit him in the hospital and who greeted him warmly when he finally came home.
“I love that dog,’’ Steele said. “I’ve put in a lot of time sitting there staring at the wall with that dog, contemplating life.’’
Steele said he feels “incredibly lucky’’ with how everything has turned out. His disability and medical benefits from Iowa State provide him with an income and have covered what he estimates at $1 million in medical bills.
“Those are the kind of things that wipe people out,’’ he said. “So we’re very, very lucky. I’ve got my wife and the kids and the dogs and now a cat that likes me.’’
He receives periodic reminders that he’s not the athlete he once was. He and the kids were tossing the football around the yard one night last week and a throw from one of his sons smashed him in the face and broke his glasses.
“It’s one of those things where anybody could have caught it but (1), I move slower and (2), I can’t see. So my professional career is on hold.’’
But it still comes back to him in his dreams.
“I bet you three days a week I have a dream where I’m a total stud athlete, doing something like competing in the Olympics or playing in the NFL,’’ Steele said. “They’re fun dreams but they are as real as you can imagine. It’s just so vivid and I wake up and I’m just delighted at the adventure I just got done experiencing.’’
Steele admits that he’s not entirely sure what the future holds. He’s looking forward to watching his kids grow up and he has thought about writing a book. However, that would be a major challenge with his defective vision.
In a perfect world, he would get back to doing what he did before July 28, 2017.
“Not coaching is killing me,’’ he said. “I miss it so much. For 15 years or however long it was, six days a week, I’m with these amazing athletes that I have these great relationships with, and I just take them through that process and take that journey with the kids.
“It’s just something I enjoyed so much. Any time somebody asked me ‘If you had all the money in the world, what would you do?’ I said ‘Exactly what I’m doing. I’m doing it.’ I loved it so much. I miss it.’’
But he said he would never jump back into coaching unless he could do it as well as he did before, and at the moment that’s not realistic.
“There’s a future there,’’ Steele said. “I’m not sure what it’s going to look like but I’m not one to sit down and feel sorry for myself. I just have to figure out what direction I want to go and what I want to do. I’d like to believe it was going to involve coaching but the longer I’m away from it, the further away that reality is.’’
He’s confident he will find something productive to do with the rest of his life.
“I need to figure something out because I can’t just sit around and hang out with my boxer until I die,’’ he said. “It’s nice for a little break in the afternoon but it’s not a career.’’
