DES MOINES – Isaiah Trousil called it slow.

The scoreboard said he was the fastest.

The Northern Iowa senior posted the fastest preliminary time Friday in the 100 at the 113th Drake Relays as he looks to cap off his career as a champion once again.

Three times a Drake Relays prep 100 meter champion for Burlington Notre Dame, Trousil is seeking to move up from his runner-up finish from last year.

He recorded a 10.30 time in the preliminaries.

“It was just a smooth easy prelim run,” Trousil said. “We didn’t get out the best, but it is what it is. We just get the big Q (qualifying time) and went out and did that.

“I think that was my slowest time of the year. I didn’t really feel anybody so there was no need to push it.”

Trousil is having a fantastic season, including a victory at the Texas Relays were he ran a 10.04 preliminary race before winning the event in 10.16.

Trousil also had a good day as helped the Panthers’ 4x100 team to a 39.90 clocking to qualify second for the finals behind Minnesota.

Trousil ran the third leg of the even that leadoff with Tinashe Chigudu, Luke Meyers and Deonte Dean running the other three legs.

“It is about time we put one together,” Trousil said. “ I think it was first time since freshmen year that we’ve went under 40 seconds. Can’t complain…that is a step in the right direction. We still got to run faster tomorrow to get a regional time.”

UNI’s women’s 4x100 team also made the finals. Madelyn Sanda, Rylan Santi, Ariana Yaklich and Libby Wedewer ran 46.09 to qualify sixth.

Jack Sumners qualified for the 110 high hurdles final with the second-best time of 14.23.

Panther senior thrower Makenna Wilson took fifth in the discus with a best toss of 158-4.

A day after winning the decathlon, Carter Morton bypassed competing in the high jump before taking sixth in the triple jump with a best effort of 14.58 meters.

Late Thursday: The UNI women had a pair of great performances during the Distance Carnival.

Emma Hoins ran a career best 10:30.59 in the 3,000 meter steeplechase to finish sixth. In the 10,000, Kate Crawford dropped one minute and 18 seconds off her personal best to finish fifth in 35:52.65.