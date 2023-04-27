DES MOINES – Carter Morton could hear his mom screaming at him down the homestretch.

“Lift your legs,” Morton’s mom was yelling at him.

If he had the extra energy to expend, Morton admits, he would’ve screamed back, “I can’t.”

But instead of screaming back at his mom, Morton used every ounce of energy he had left to sprint the final 100 meters of the 1,500 meters, the last and most hated event (by Morton) in the decathlon.

When he crossed the finish line in 4 minutes 47.39 seconds, winning the race, Morton also clinched the 2023 Drake Relays title with personal best score of 7,454.

“First of all I hate the 1,500,” Morton said. “It is so hard to not to think about it. It hurts. I hate it. But when you run a time, and you get the time you want, even a better time than you want it doesn’t hurt as bad.”

With the title practically in hand, Morton took second in the 110 hurdle (15.63), second in the discus (36.22 meters), first in the pole vault (4.70 meters) and first in the javelin (53.9 meters) to take a commanding lead heading into the 1,500.

The strong performance had saw Morton pull away from teammate Zack Butcher over the final five events. After the first five events Wednesday, Morton only led Butcher, 3,991 to 3,957.

Butcher finished with 6,875 points. Teammates Brady Lovell finished fifth (6,074) and Drew Bartels was seventh (5,798).

But with the win almost in hand, there were bigger targets to reach.

That was in the back of Morton’s head as the final lap when UNI assistant coach Jeff Coover yelling a direct message to Morton, ‘don’t quit now, you’re tough enough to finish,” was Coover’s message summarized.

And that message Morton said is what he needed to hear.

“He has been a real big part of my life since I’ve been in college,” Morton said of Coover. “He has taken me places…he just knows what it takes to these things and go places…how hard you have to work to get it. He knows when you slack off and he will cut you for it.

“That is one thing I like about him is he will shoot me straight.”

Morton also thanked his good friend Butcher.

"I want to thank this guy behind me for pushing me for every single event," Morton said.

The push to the finish was essential to his final tally, the second best performance in the decathlon in Northern Iowa history.

The 7,454 points tops the previous second best score put up by Daniel Gooris in 2,011 and only second behind Raven Cepeda’s 2007 score of 7,838.

More importantly, Morton’s score now ranks 13th in the country and puts him in the mix of a potential NCAA championship regional berth.

The Jefferson, Iowa native had never won an event at Drake, but his win he feels is not only for himself but all the small town runners out there.

“It has always been one of my goals to get a Drake Relays flag and I finally got one,” Morton said. “To the small town kids…you can do anything you want it just takes hard work and it is going to hurt, but in the end it will pay off.”