DES MOINES – Northern Iowa hasn’t had a home outdoor track and field meet in Isaiah Trousil’s time with the Panthers.

He therefore considers the Drake Relays, where he was a three-time 100-meter high school champion, a home meet.

Jim Duncan Track is a place that is easy for friends and family from his hometown of Burlington to get to watch him race.

Saturday, in his second to last race as collegiate on the Blue Oval, Trousil put on a show one more time.

Blazing to a personal best 10.14, the senior captured the 100 meter title at the 113th Drake Relays over Carlon Hosten of Minnesota by .14 seconds.

“It was my last college Drake Relays,” Trousil said. “I’ve been at this (Drake) probably for 10 years, almost anyway, but I’m really happy with that performance.

“I have a lot of family around and being injured so much early in my college career that hindered my performances. Being able to finally be healthy and get that one, get the 100 title at the university level means a lot to me.”

Calling it a great step in the right direction with the Missouri Valley Conference championships coming up in two weeks and the NCAA regional championships in June, Trousil’s 10.14 is the second fastest time in program history behind Brandon Carnes’ 10.06 in 2017.

Trousil had run 10.16 in winning the Texas Relays earlier this spring.

And Trousil did it in rain this time, again.

“I don’t think I’ve ever run a Drake Relays 100 without some rain,” he smiled. “I had no clue it was even cloudy out. I came in about 11 and went into the medical tent and it was sunny and warm. When I finally came back outside and it was raining, I was like of course it is raining.”

Trousil ran the third leg of UNI’s second place in the 4x100 as the Panthers posted their second consecutive sub-40 time, 39.98 to finish just .68 behind Minnesota.

Tinashe Cigudu, Luke Meyers and anchor Deonte Dean complete the team.

Dean said a second-straight sub-40 is great, but he and his squad have bigger ambitions.

“Getting the stick around the track is ultimately the goal,” Dean said. “We have been doing that really well. Dipping under 40 is a good goal, but we have more to chase…we are chasing the regional mark (39.70). No complacency…like I said more work to do so back to the lab.”

UNI's Jack Sumners capped off a great week with a third in the men’s 110 high hurdles.

Two days after setting a PR at the Kip Janvrin Invitational at Simpson (13.87), Sumners overcame a slow start to cross in 14.04, just .16 behind winner Hugo Morvan of South Dakota and runner-up Brandon Ratliff of Illinois State who ran a 13.98.

Sumners said he felt a little tight this morning and that he isn’t fond of running of in the cold and it was cold and rainy for the final.

“I don’t feel like I got off great today, and that is something I’ve been working on and that is unfortunate because I feel like I had a pretty good race outside of that. But when you start off behind it is hard to catch up.

“But really, it was a good weekend.”

The UNI women’s sprint medley team of Emily Vos, Jill Bennett, Auriona Kimbrough and Sophia Jungling took second to Utah.

The Panthers crossed in 4:01.13, just more than 2 ½ seconds behind the Utes. Jungling, the former Aplington-Parkersburg standout, ran a 2:12.68 anchor 800 taking UNI from fifth to second.

Other top collegiate performances:

n In the men’s college distance medley, Wartburg College with Jack Kinzer, Zach Abbey, Wyatt Schmidt and Christopher Collet took second in 9:49.59.

Collet anchored the final left, a mile, in 4:06.75.