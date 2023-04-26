DES MOINES – Drake Relays weekend will always have a different feel for the Northern Iowa men’s and women’s track and field teams.

The venue, Jim Duncan Track, and event, the 113th version of it, have and will always hold extra attention to the Panthers and their student-athletes.

A majority of both the men’s and women’s rosters are made up of native Iowans who grew up in the sport of track and field dreaming of competing and running on the Blue Oval.

“It has a unique meaning to our program to the history of high school state championships and the Drake Relays,” UNI head coach Dave Paulson said. “Student athletes from Iowa dominate our roster. It is just a great opportunity to step out and represent our institution on a big stage.”

With just more than two weeks of the outdoor season left until the Missouri Valley Conference championships, Paulsen added his athletes’ level of alertness for this week is high.

“We want to see come collective improvement honestly…that is pretty much across the board…just solid efforts from our entire team,” Paulsen said.

While collectively Paulsen wants to see fast times, personal best throws and leaps, he adds there are chances several Panthers could bring home the White Flags given to event winners.

Sprinter Isaiah Trousil who ran a 10.66 to finish in a second place finish at last year’s Drake Relays in the 100, will come into this week’s 100 as one of the favorites.

Trousil opened the outdoor season by blazing to a 10.16 clocking to win the Texas Relays edging Alabama’s Tarsis Orogot by .01 seconds. That performance came after he ran 10.04 in a preliminary race at the same event.

“He’s one of the best 100 meter guys in the country,” Paulsen said. “We took him to the Texas Relays just so he would not be unfamiliar with the level of competition he is going to be seeing.”

Paulsen said he is also excited to see what women’s throwers Makenna Wilson in the hammer throw and Katie Fare in the shot put can do. Both competitors rank in the Top 25 in the country in their respective events.

“We have a handful of athletes who are are among the best in the country in what they do and I think that is what you expect,” Paulsen said of contending for high finishes. “They are in the mix. They are ranked nationally so you have a shot to finish well in any track meet you are in.”

The Drake Relays starts Thursday for the Panthers who will have five athletes in decathlon and four in the heptathlon

Carter Morton leads the pack of men in the decathlon. Drew Bartels, Zack Butcher, Brody Lovell and Caden Ungs are joining him in the 10-event competition.

Morton, who was fourth in the decathlon last year at Drake, has been on a tear. He had an impressive indoor season and last weekend at the Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, Calif., Morton showed a glimpse of what he will be trying to do.

Taking sixth against an elite field of athletes, Morton posted a career-best score of 7,210, 238 points better than his previous best score in the decathlon.

“He is looking to put up a big score this weekend,” Paulsen said. ”We have five athletes in the decathlon and four in the heptathlon so I’m excited to see what they can do.”

The decathlon starts today at 11:30 a.m., and the heptathlon at 12:30 p.m., and both events conclude Thursday afternoon.