Dike native Parker Kiewiet wins four events for UNI at MVC Track championships

DES MOINES – Former Dike-New Hartford standout Parker Kiewiet was named Most Valuable Male Athlete following four victories at the Missouri Valley Conference Track and Field championships Sunday at Jim Duncan Track.

Kiewiet opened his week with a win in the long jump on Saturday where he posted a career-best leap of 25-feet, 3 ½ inches. Then he followed it up with an incredible final day.

First, Kiewiet won the 400 in 46.57. He followed with a victory in the 200 in 20.63. Then, Kiewiet ran the third leg of the Panthers’ winning 4x400 relay that won in 3:06.65.

Those efforts helped UNI finished third in the team standings with 166.5 points. Indiana State won with 178, and Illinois State was second with 173.5. The Panthers were hurt when their 4x100 team, one of the favorites, failed to finish.

Other great efforts Sunday saw Jack Sumners take third in the 110 high hurdles.

Darius King and Tom Yezek went 1-2 in the discus with throws of 55.75 and 55.55, respectively. Drake Hanson was second in the 800. Isaiah Tousil was second in the 100 and third in the 200, while Tayshaun Cooper was fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200.

King was named Outstanding Male Field Athlete of the championships, and assistant coach Jeff Coover as named assistant of the year.

The UNI women finished fourth with 94 points. The Panthers effort was highlighted by a victory in the 4x100 from Rylan Santi, Jill Bennett, Libby Wedewer and Paishence Johnson.

Kate Nimrod took third in the 400 hurdles.

The Panthers had a stellar Saturday on the men’s side as UNI claimed two individual titles.

King captured his second consecutive shot put title and did so in thrilling fashion. Down to his final throw, tying Illinois State’s Logan Calvin with a put of 20.24 meters (66 feet, 5 inches). King was awarded the title on tiebreakers (second best throw). Yezek was third in the shot with a throw of 58-8.

Carter Morton was second in the decathlon, while Matt Davis, Zack Butcher and Drew Bartels finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively for the Panthers.

The women’s day was highlighted by Rylie Todd winning with a best clearance of 5-feet-8. Marin Ehler was third and Morgan Nealey fifth in the shot.

Lydia Berns-Schweingruber was third, and Kelly Proesch was seventh in the heptathlon.

On Friday, Morton took sixth in the javelin, and Teddy Allen was fifth in the pole vault for the men. On the women’s side, Isabelle Schaffer and Jill Vonnahme were fifth and sixth in the 10,000. Isabelle Holtzen added a sixth in pole vault, and Ehler was seventh in the hammer throw.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0