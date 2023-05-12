CEDAR FALLS — No one had gone farther.

As she exited the ring at the Drake Relays two weeks ago, Makenna Wilson left the Northern Iowa program record holder in hammer throw—and the Drake Relays champion.

Wilson recorded a mark of 66.64 meters—3.50 meters more than Sarah Pate’s previous program record. However, despite clearing the previous record by three meters, Wilson knew she could go further.

“At Drake, it felt like that was just the start of my training finally catching up,” Wilson said. “I felt like I had more in me after Drake.”

As confidently as she left Drake, Wilson admitted she did not expect to break her own record as quickly as she did. Wilson broke her program record a week later at the Wisconsin Alumni Classic, taking second place with a toss of 66.69 meters.

The sixth-year senior said that, although it felt like her performance caught up to her training, her marks exceeded her expectations.

“I have always had a goal of throwing 67 (meters) that has always been my number that has stuck with me,” Wilson said. “I was expecting 64-65 for this season. Definitely hit higher than my expectations.”

She added she could not imagine a better way for her final season to play out after six years of training.

UNI throws coach Noah Castle, who previously coached Wilson for two seasons at Eastern Illinois, said, while big expectations are the norm for Wilson, they did not set out with big marks in mind.

“Throughout our time together, we have always had big expectations,” Castle said. “When I started coaching her, she had already thrown 60 meter. This season has been her personal best catching up with what her training has shown.”

“From my expectation standpoint coming into the season, it was about making sure we are putting her in a position to actualize her ability and feel really comfortable in her performance.”

When asked what makes Wilson unique, Castle quipped, “A lot.”

But, according to her coach, the biggest difference for Wilson came in correcting her mental approach to competition.

“The biggest growth in the four years that we have worked together has come on the mental side of things,” Castle said. “Her growth as a person and a student athlete has really taken off to where she is much more confident in herself and trusting in her own abilities. That allows her physical talent to take over.”

Physical talent which Castle describes in a class of its own.

“On the physical talent side of things, [she is] really explosive, really strong in the weight room,” Castle said. “If you look at her other events, throwing the shot put over 16 meter, the discus over 50…There are not many athletes in the entirety of the NCAA that have that physical capability.”

Yet, Castle said the one element of Wilson which truly separates her from the competition is her drive.

“The thing that nobody sees…She stays in the summertime to train,” Castle said. “A lot of the time that has been on her own…All the stuff she does outside of the track and field realm, whether she is the first person on the recovery and treatment list over the weekend, she always asking really good questions and really intentional with what we are working on in practice.”

In addition to her physical talent, drive and revamped mentality, Wilson credited her teammates—specifically Mari Shavers—for helping to push her to be her best. Shavers sits in second place all-time in the women’s hammer throw at UNI with a personal best of 64.55 meters at the Wisconsin Alumni Classic.

“I really would not be where I am today without the teammates I have here at UNI,” Wilson said. “Mari—she pushes me. She was someone I always chased in weight. She was always throwing further than me. That helped me develop physically and mentally.”

After setting program records in back-to-back weekends, Wilson said her primary focus for the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference track and field championships will be on her mentality.

“The technique is there, the form is there, my body will be there and ready,” Wilson said. “The mental side is the most important part and staying calm and relaxed…That is my biggest focus for these next postseason meets.”

The MVC Championships begin in Normal, Illinois today at 10 a.m. with coverage provided by ESPN+ with a subscription.