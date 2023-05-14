NORMAL, Illinois — The Northern Iowa men's track and field team took second while the women took fourth at the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championships over the weekend.

Indiana State won the men's competition with a team score of 186 while Illinois State won the women's championship with a team score of 205. The Panthers posted scores of 171.5 and 87, respectively.

UNI claimed eight individual conference championships—seven men's, one women's—during the weekend.

Senior Isaiah Trousil won two golf medals with first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Trousil clocked times of 10.07 and 20.61. Trousil also served as the third leg of the Panthers' first-place 4x100 meter relay which consisted of Tinashe Chigudu, Luke Meyers, Deonte Dean and Trousil.

Jack Sumners rounded out the Panthers champions on the track with a gold medal performance in the 110 hurdles. The junior clocked a time of 13.98 seconds.

In the field, Carter Morton earned the men's long jump title with a leap of 7.25 meters (23-09.50). It is Morton's fourth conference title this year as the junior claimed three gold medals at the MVC Indoor Championships.

Sophomore Brendan Safley won men's pole vault, clearing 5.15 meters (16-10.75). The last Panther to take home an MVC outdoor pole vault title was Daniel Gooris in 2013. Safley also previously won the MVC indoor pole vault title in 2021.

UNI remained on top in multi-events as Zack Butcher claimed the men's decathlon title. The junior from Epworth finished first in the 100 meter dash, shot put, 400 meter run, discus and javelin competitions within the decathlon, scoring 6,688 points.

Makenna Wilson brought home the lone women's title with a first-place finish in the hammer throw competition. Although she fell shy of breaking her own program record for the third week in a row, Wilson managed a throw of 64.32 meters (211-00).

Up next, qualifying Panthers will head to Sacramento, California for the NCAA West Preliminary Round to compete for an NCAA Outdoor Championships berth.