CEDAR FALLS — Noah Castle recognized everyone during his meet-the-student-athletes panel after being hired as an assistant coach with the Northern Iowa track and field team—except one.

The Panthers new throws coach made sure he did before arriving on campus in the summer of 2021.

“I had looked up every single athlete before I came on campus,” Castle said. “Then, there is this girl sitting there that I did not recognize and she did not say a single word the entire time. I kind of thought she was a student manager.”

“I thought ‘Oh. That is really cool. They let the student manager come in on the interview. That is great.’ I went away from that meeting thinking that. And, then I show up to practice the first day.”

A lack of a biography on the team website and no introduction between the two meant Castle knew nothing of Hawkeye Community College transfer and Waterloo West alum Mari Shavers until he showed up for the first day of practice.

“I definitely noticed that Mari was really talented right away,” Castle said. “There was always something about the way that she moves that was really exciting, but you could tell she did not really know what she was doing. So, I would say pretty instantly as far as knowing she would be good at the Missouri Valley level.”

Shavers joined the track and field program at Hawkeye Community College after graduating from Waterloo West in 2018. As a Wahawk, Shavers appeared at one state meet in her senior season where she placed 23rd in shot put with a toss of 31-11.00.

With no prior experience with hammer throw, Shavers’s introduction to her coach mirrored the start of her career as a collegiate hammer thrower at Hawkeye.

“I knew nothing about it,” Shavers said. “We only had one hammer. So, there was me and three girls sharing it. We would try to do drills—did not go really well. When I got to UNI that is when it started going well.”

“It just became one of my favorite events. I just stuck with that more than the other events.”

Shavers still competed in shot put and discus as she did in high school. Javelin and weight throw also got added to her arsenal, but hammer throw offered something different.

“I feel more powerful,” Shavers said. “The whole movement all together is more fun than shot put and discus…It was right away because it was something new that I learned. I was super interested in it.”

The results came slow in her freshman season, earning just one top 10 finish in her third meet and fouling all three of her attempts in the hammer throw at the 2019 Region XI Championships.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic erased her sophomore outdoor season, leaving no opportunity to improve on her 39.85-meter personal best in the hammer throw.

A different Shavers returned for her final outdoor season with the RedTails in 2021.

She opened her season with a new career-best of 42.03 (137-11) at the Loras Easter Mid Week meet, placing sixth. She took first at the Cornell College Invitational two days later with a new career-best of 47.93 (157-03).

After her marks dipped in the next two meets, Shavers qualified for the 2021 NJCAA National Outdoor Championships with a throw of 46.60 meters at the Region XI Championships. She posted a new career-best of 49.32 meters (161-10) and took sixth at the championship meet to cap off her junior college career.

After three seasons at Hawkeye, Shavers earned a spot at UNI.

“Coming to UNI was always a dream of mine,” Shavers said. “But, I actually never really thought it would come true.”

Although he knew immediately that Shavers could be something special, Castle also knew nothing was guaranteed in track and field especially with the changes coming to Shavers’ technique.

At Hawkeye, Shavers turned twice before releasing her implement in the hammer throw. At UNI, Castle wanted to make it four turns—a standard practice among Division I athletes.

So, Castle and Shavers went from two turns to three turns in year one. Results quickly followed.

Shavers’s first outing as a Panther netted a new PR of 56.34 meters (184-10). Two weeks later, a new PR came down with a throw of 56.38 meters (185-00) at the Jim Duncan Invitational in Des Moines. Three weeks later, Shavers hit her final PR of the 2022 season with a 58.98 meter (193-06) throw at the Wisconsin Classic.

As she turned the page to her redshirt junior season in 2023, Shavers set her sights on clearing 60 meters.

In her third meet of this season, the junior advanced her career-best to within 70 centimeters of her goal with a throw of 59.30 meters (196-06).

Less than a month later, the 60-meter goal fell as Shavers let loose a throw which sailed 64.55 meters (211-09), demolishing her previous career-best and moving into second all-time at UNI behind teammate Makenna Wilson.

“Throwing 60 for the first time was the most emotional because I tried for so long to throw over 60,” Shavers said. “That was a big milestone. But, now I am like, ‘I want to throw way more…How far can I throw?’”

Shavers threw 1.53 meters further at the NCAA West Preliminary Round, placing seventh and earning a spot in the 2023 NCAA Outdoor National Championships.

Castle struggled to find the words to describe the transformation of Shavers in her two seasons with the Panthers.

“You can never predict how someone is going to pan out and for her to develop this fast,” Castle said. “16 meters in two years is insane. It is really hard to quantify how drastic that improvement...It basically being a seamless change is really a great compliment to how talented she is and how hard she has worked.”

Shavers eventually learned the full story from Castle’s introduction though parts of it came later.

“I did not hear the manager part until everyone got comfortable with each other,” Shavers said. “It was a big joke…At the interview, I was super nervous because it was first time being at UNI and meeting all the other athletes.”

Nerves—even when her hammer glove breaks before the start of prelims—do not seem to matter, however, during Shavers’s four turns in the ring.

“I try to clear my mind of like all the cues that we focus on in practice,” Shavers said. “Tell myself I can do it. I made it so just go out there and perform. Just try and have as much confidence as possible.”

According to Shavers, as she prepares for the National Championship, all she needed was a little confidence to take her from a one-time state qualifier at West to one of the top throwers in the nation.

“Confidence-wise, this year was the best,” Shavers said. “It was hard for me to transfer over from JUCO to this level. But, this year, Castle believed in and I think I started believing in myself.”

“And, now we are here.”

Shavers and Wilson, the first Panthers to qualify for Nationals in the event, compete in the hammer throw at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Sprinter Isaiah Trousil competes in the semifinals of the 100 and 200-meter dash on Wednesday at 7:46 p.m. and 8:44 p.m., respectively.