CEDAR FALLS — Carter Morton still struggles to find the words to describe it one month later.

At last month’s Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships, Morton, a sophomore on the Northern Iowa track and field team, said he felt chills after winning three gold medals and Most Valuable Athlete honors.

“I could not really go up to someone and say I could do that again,” Morton said. “I was speechless. Right now, I am trying to find words to explain how I felt. But, it was a blur for me. At the end of the track meet, was like ‘I cannot really believe I did all this.’ It was almost like I got in a time capsule and it just went by.”

Morton opened the competition claiming his first gold medal in the men’s long jump on Sunday, February 26. He narrowly edged out teammate Parker Kiewiet by six centimeters to claim the top spot. UNI junior Jack Sumners placed third giving the Panthers a podium sweep in the event.

“I had no idea that was going to come,” Morton said. “I was really lucky and fortunate to have that last jump and pass Parker.”

“[Parker] told me he was going to jump again if I beat him. I thought that was awesome. We like competition not only against other teams, but against ourselves. It is a really fun culture that we have and build.”

On Monday, February 27, Morton added the triple jump and heptathlon titles along with a fifth place finish in the high jump.

At the outset of the season, Morton knew he was in store for a special campaign, but his Triple Crown—and then some—performance surprised even himself.

“I kind of knew after this offseason that it was going to be a good jump this year,” Morton said. “I stayed in Cedar Falls this past offseason just so I could get some more improvements on the areas that I needed to improve on…I knew it was going to be a big jump, but I did not know it was going to this big of a jump.”

Just how big was Morton’s jump from a year ago?

Last season, as a second-year freshman, he placed second in the heptathlon and sixth in high jump to earn a respectable 11 points for the Panthers.

This season, Morton’s 34 individual points scored marks the greatest individual men’s performance at the MVC indoor championships since the inception of the Most Valuable Athlete award, which goes to the top overall point scorer at the event, in 2001.

UNI head track and field coach Dave Paulsen said that, while Morton’s success does not surprise him, the extent of it does.

“If you would have told me, coming into the season, that he was going to be a three-event champion, score 34 individual points,” Paulsen said. “I would be like ‘Phew!’ That is going to be hard, but he did it.”

“That is not a normal thing. That could probably be one of the best individual scores in conference history for a championship event. [It is] pretty special to have something like that happen.”

While the types of records necessary to confirm Paulsen’s suspicions are not readily available, it is clear Morton’s success did not come easy.

Because he competes in the heptathlon, which counts as one event, but consists of a mixture of seven track and field events, he actually participated in 10 different events over the weekend.

“Most all of the events are speed/power events,” Paulsen said. “You are asking him to really dive into the energy systems. And, I think, even more than physically, it is the mentality that you have to have. You have so many things come at you at once, you can get overwhelmed. You have to be able to compartmentalize.”

Paulsen expanded and said that the ability to move off a performance—good or bad—and prepare himself for the next event paid off for Morton during the championship meet.

“He does a really good job of compartmentalizing,” Paulsen said. “Really focusing on the things he is in the moment with and then moving on to the next.”

According to Morton, that mentality became especially vital as he fell short of his expectations in the heptathlon. With his sights set on a qualifying mark for the NCAA Indoor Championships, Morton fell shy of improving his season-best score of 5,698 during the conference championship which meant he would miss out on the NCAA Championships.

“Things kind of did not work out the greatest,” Morton said. “[I] kind of messed up on a couple events. At that point, my coaches were just telling me, ‘Hey, let’s just win this. Get through it and save some energy for the open events.’”

Despite falling short of his goals for indoor season, Morton utilized his heptathlon mentality and shift his focus to what comes next.

“I have already set some goals for next year,” Morton said. “I always look at this calculator that coach [Jeff] Coover gave me and I always calculate what I can do. I do not even think I am going to necessarily go for nationals. I want to go for the school record.”

Former two-time MVC indoor Most Valuable Athlete Raven Cepeda owns UNI’s heptathlon program record with a score of 5,906 which he set in 2008. Morton’s career-best of 5,698 puts him in second place all-time in program history.