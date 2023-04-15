LAWRENCE, Kan. – Northern Iowa junior Jack Sumners ran a career-best 14.18 second 110 hurdle Saturday to capture that events title at the 100th Kansas Relays.

Summers victory was one of two wins for the Panthers Saturday.

Summers earned the three-seed after running a 14.22 on Friday in the prelims and his race in the finals was the second consecutive week he has posted a career-best. He ran a 14.20 last Saturday in a race at Illinois.

UNI also got a victory from the 4x100 relay team of Tinashe Chigudu, Luke Meyers, Isaiah Trousil and Deonte Dean. That Panther group won in 40.65 seconds.

In Norman, Oklahoma, UNI redshirt junior Mari Shavers took second at the Sooner Invitational in the women’s hammer throw as she set a career-best with a toss of 194-6.

Makenna Wilson set a career-best in the discus throwing it 156-8 to finish seventh, and Kate Fare set a career best with a toss of 146-11 to finish 10th.

UNI returns to action next Saturday at the Musco Twilight at the University of Iowa.