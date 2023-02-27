CHICAGO – One day after winning the men’s long jump, Northern Iowa Carter Morton pulled off two other major victories to highlight the Panthers’ effort as the Missouri Valley Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Morton won the triple jump with a best leap of 48-02 3/4.

That victory was in combination of Morton winning the men’s heptathlon by 420 points. His winning total of 5,278 was 420 better than Ariel Atlas of Illinois State.

Drew Bartels took third and Brody Lovell fourth for UNI in the heptathlon.

Morton added a fifth in the high jump, clearing 6-7 ½.

The UNI men finished third behind Indiana State and Illinois State in the team race.

Other top performances for the Panthers came from across the board.

Parker Kiewiet won the 400 in 46.13, edging Illinois State’s Raydoffa Braziel in .50 seconds. Onal Mitchell was third and Andrew Ferguson fifth for the Panthers, and River Patterson added a seventh.

Also claiming a title was Drake Hanson has he won the 800 in 1:55. 04.

The 4x400 team of Mitchell, Kiewiet, Hanson and Ferguson closed out the meet with a victory in the 4x400 in 3:12.63, a new MVC indoor record.

Jack Summers was second in the 60 hurdles in 8.02.

For the women, Emily Vos took fourth in the 400 (56.09), and she added a seventh in the 200 (24.72). Rylan Santi was fourth in the 60 (7.51).

Katie Fare and Makenna Wilson went 2-3 in the shot put with throws of 52-1 ¼ and 48-10, respectively.

Paige Kisley took sixth in the 60 hurdles in 8.73.

Layanna Green was fourth in the high jump with a best clearance of 5-4 ½.

Sunday, Morton leaped 24 feet, 1 ¾ inches Sunday to captured the long jump title.

The jump was a career-best by three and a half inches.

Morton’s win was part of a 1-2-3 finish in the long jump as Parker Kiewiet (23-11 ½) and Jack Summers (23-5 ½) finished second and third.

Other highlights for the Panther men and women were Brendan Safley’s second in the pole vault. He cleared a season-best 15 feet, 11 inches.

McKenna Wilson took fourth in the weight throw with a best toss of 62 feet, ¼ inch.