CHICAGO – Northern Iowa’s Carter Morton leaped 24 feet, 1 ¾ inches Sunday to captured the Missouri Valley Conference indoor long jujmp title.

The jump was a career-best by three and a half inches.

Morton’s win was part of a 1-2-3 finish in the long jump as Parker Kiewiet (23-11 ½) and Jack Summers (23-5 ½) finished second and third.

The UNI men trail Indiana State by eight points after the opening day of competition. The Sycamores have 44 points and the Panthers, 36.

Other highlights for the Panther men and women were Brendan Safley’s second in the pole vault. He cleared a season-best 15 feet, 11 inches.

McKenna Wilson took fourth in the weight throw with a best toss of 62 feet, ¼ inch.