College track and field: UNI's King wins shot put at Tom Botts Invitational
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

College track and field: UNI's King wins shot put at Tom Botts Invitational

COLUMBIA, Missouri - The University of Northern Iowa men's and women's track and field teams competed this weekend in a weather-shorted Tom Botts Invitational at the University of Missouri.

Darius King of UNI defeated Missouri's Mitchell Weber by nearly two meters to win the shot put with a mark of 19.32 meters.

Panther junior Mckayla Cole was second to Creighton's Danielle Hotalling with a time of 17:40.09 in the 5,000-meter run.

UNI junior Cameron Cantrall placed second high jump after clearing 1.95 meters.

Darius king 2019-20

King
