College track and field: UNI's King wins shot put at Tom Botts Invitational

COLUMBIA, Missouri - The University of Northern Iowa men's and women's track and field teams competed this weekend in a weather-shorted Tom Botts Invitational at the University of Missouri.
Darius King of UNI defeated Missouri's Mitchell Weber by nearly two meters to win the shot put with a mark of 19.32 meters.
Panther junior Mckayla Cole was second to Creighton's Danielle Hotalling with a time of 17:40.09 in the 5,000-meter run.
UNI junior Cameron Cantrall placed second high jump after clearing 1.95 meters.
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
