IOWA CITY -- Northern Iowa picked up four individual wins and a relay victory as the Panthers competed at the University of Iowa indoor track and field invitational Friday and Saturday.
Evan Long won the 400 meters for UNI in 48.10, a feat Maddie McCalla matches in the women's race in a time of 55.57.
McKayla Cole captured the women's 3,000 in 10:07.88, and Keegan Tritle won the men's shot put with an effort of 17.96 meters.
The Panther group of Jacob Smith, Long, Sven Van Den Bergh and Connor Blough later won the men's 4x400 relay in a sizzling time of 3:13.69.
