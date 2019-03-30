DES MOINES -- The University of Northern Iowa track and field teams won a total of 19 events and swept the team titles at the Jim Duncan Invitational hosted by Drake Friday and Saturday.
The Panther men piled up 94 points to top Drake (42) and North Dakota (19) while UNI's women finished with 82 points while Drake had 53 and North Dakota 38.
Men's winners for the Panthers were Tayshaun Cooper (100), Ryan Van Baale (200), Corey Hertz (400), C.J. May (1,500), Drake Henrichs (5,000),Owen Minshall (high jump), Cameron Bauer (pole vault), Cade Kirkpatrick (long jump), Darius King (shot put), Isaac Holtz (discus, hammer throw) and the 4x400 relay of Hunter Lavallee, Ben Daumueller, Zack Krogman and Tyler Bartz.
In the women's meet, UNI winners were Maddie McCalla (200), Jasmine Blue (400), Lyndsie Schinkel (1,500), Maria Gonzalez (high jump), Brooke Lorenz (long jump), Alanna Nietert (hammer), and the 4x400-meter relay featuring Tyler Gray, Katie Nimrod, Jasmine Armstrong and Brittany Davis.
UNI is back in action next week at Nebraska's Husker Spring Invite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.