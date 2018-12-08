Try 1 month for 99¢

IOWA CITY -- Maddie McCalla and Evan Long broke school records as the University of Northern Iowa opened the indoor track and field season Saturday at the Jimmy Grant Open in Iowa City.

McCalla won the 300-meter dash in a Panther record 39.31, erasing a record of 39.74 held by Shantel Twiggs. Long finished third in the men's 300 in 33.78, but erased Jim Turner's 1989 mark of 33.95.

Other top UNI finishes included seconds by Lyndsie Schinkel in the women's 1,000 (2:54.89), Owen Minshall in the high jump (6-8 3/4), Keegan Tritle in the shot put (57-11 1/4), Alanna Neitert in the weight throw (60-7 3/4) and Isaac Holtz in the men's weight throw (57-3 3/4).

Isaiah Trousil was third in the 300 (34.29), Brooke Lorenz took third in the women's 300 (41.97) and Taylor Raimes was fifth in the 60 in 7.86.

