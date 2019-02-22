CEDAR FALLS — Track and field takes over the UNI-Dome Saturday and Sunday as the University of Northern Iowa hosts what is expected to be a highly competitive and entertaining Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships.
The Panther men are a close second behind Illinois State in the pre-meet men’s computer rankings while the UNI women’s squad is fourth behind Illinois State, Indiana State and Southern Illinois.
Action begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with multi-events competition. Field events begin at 2 p.m. and track events at 3 p.m. Sunday’s schedule begins with multi-events at 9:30 a.m., field events at 11 a.m. and the first race at 1:25 p.m.
UNI will head into the championships with 34 marks that rank among the top eight in the Valley.
Maddie McCalla of Hudson owns the top 400-meter time of 55.10, Isaaz Holtz tops the hammer throw list at 63 feet, 5 inches and the Panther men’s 4x400 relay takes a league-best 3:10.61 into the meet.
Several other Panthers own the second-best marks in the MVC this season, including former Waterloo West star Tayshaun Cooper in the 60 meters (6.88), Evan Long in the men’s 200 (21.31) and 400 (47.36), McCalla in the women’s 200 (24.44), Connor Ham in the 60 hurdles (7.97), Cade Kirkpatrick in the long jump (23-11.5) and school record-older Keegan Tritle in the shot put (62-7.25).
