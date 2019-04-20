COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Lyndsie Schinkel and Wal Khat won a pair of races each as the University of Northern Iowa captured nine event victories in all at the University of Missouri's Tom Botts Invitational track and field meet that wrapped up Saturday.
Schinkel ran a new career-best 2:08.61 to take the women's 800 Saturday, and Khat won the men's 800 in a career-best 1:52.51. Schinkel and Khat won the 1,500-meter runs Friday night.
UNI swept the top five spots in the men's 400 Saturday. Evan Long increased his lead for the top mark in the Missouri Valley Conference with a personal best-best time of 47.23. Connor Blough took second, Corey Hertz was third, Sven Van Den Bergh was fourth and Bryce Newcomb finished fifth. Long, Blough and Hertz are now ranked first, second and third in the MVC, respectively.
Katie Nimrod won the women's 400-meter hurdles with a career-best 1:02.24 and Connor Ham won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.14.
The UNI men's 4x100-meter relay team set a new MVC best in the with a time of 40.45. The UNI women won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:52.32.
Other top Panther finishes came from Patrice Watson (second in the 110 hurdles), Keegan Tritle (second in the shot put) and Darius King (third in the shot put).
In addition to the wins by Schinkel and Khat Friday, UNI got runner-up finishes from Cade Kirkpatrick in the long jump (23 feet, 8 1/4 inches) and King in the javelin (165-11), along with a third from Alanna Nietert in the hammer throw (181-0).
