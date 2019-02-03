Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa had two athletes post third-place finishes as the Panthers split their track and field squads for Saturday meets at Notre Dame and Nebraska.

Keegan Tritle was third in the shot put (60-3.25) and Connor Ham was third in the 60 hurdles (8.03).

Other strong UNI finishes came from Darius King (fourth) and Isaac Holtz (eighth) in the shot put, Cole Phillips in the 60 hurdles (eighth), Maddie McCall in the 400 (fifth), Alanna Nietert in the weight throw (fifth), Lyndsie Schinkel in the 800 (seventh), Cade Kirkpatrick in the long jump (fourth), Cameron Bauer in the pole vault (eighth), Tayshaun Cooper in the 200 (sixth) and Evan Long in the 400 (sixth).

