TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Five University of Northern Iowa athletes earned all-conference honors on the opening day of the Missouri Valley Conference Track and Field Championships Friday.
That helped the Panthers into first place in the women's standings while the men stand third after day one.
UNI got second-place efforts from McKayla Cole in the 10,000 meters with a time of 36.51.98, Alanna Nietert in the hammer (185-7) and Cade Kirkpatrick with a career-best 178-5 mark in the javelin.
Isaac Holtz was third in the hammer throw with a personal-best effort of 192 feet, 8 inches, and Hope Koerperich was third in the women's javelin at 136-9.
You have free articles remaining.
UNI also got points from Lucy Conroy (fifth in the 10,000), Darius King (fourth in the hammer), Allison Griffin (eighth in the hammer), King and Holtz in the javelin (sixth and seventh, respectively), Brooke Lorenz (eighth in the javelin) and Cam Bauer (seventh in the pole vault).
In multi-events competition, Austin Heitland is the men's leader at the midway point. He won three of the first five decathlon events, taking the 100 meters (10.99), the 400 (49.45) and the shot put (12.71 meters). Heitland has 3,614 points.
Erica Loussaert and Lorenz stand second and third in the women's heptathlon. Loussaert won the shot put and was second in the high jump while Lorenz was second in the 200 and third in the 100 hurdles.
UNI leads Loyola 28-25 with Illinois State third at 19 points in the women's standings. Illinois State holds a 45-44 lead over Indiana State in the men's competition with the Panthers third at 26 points. Action continues Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.