TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Northern Iowa rode a strong second day into the lead Saturday at the Missouri Valley Conference Track and Field Championships.
The Panthers, third after day one, lead Indiana State 85.25-75.25 with Illinois State a close third at 72.25 with one day to go. In the women’s meet, UNI (43 points) slipped from the first day lead into third place behind Illinois State (77 points) and Southern Illinois (51).
Austin Heitland won the decathlon 1,500 to overcome a 136-point deficit and win the decathlon title, and Cade Kirkpatrick had a career-best performance of 24 feet, 2.5 inches to win the long jump.
Other Panther point-scorers Saturday included Chase Van Sant in the long jump (fifth) and a strong showing in the shot put by Keegan Tritle (second), Kyler Yodts (fourth), Isaac Holtz (fifth) and Darius King (sixth)
UNI’s Cameron Cantrall took second in the high jump with Xavier Williams fifth and Owen Minshall tied for eighth.
In 3,000-meter steeplechase, Alex Jackson finished sixth for the UNI men and Alyssa Williams finished seventh for the women with a time of 11:18.36.
In the women’s heptathlon, Brooke Lorenz finished second with a score of 4,810. Erica Loussaert finished fourth with a score of 4,631.
Friday, five Panthers earned all-conference honors on the opening day of the championships.
UNI got second-place efforts from McKayla Cole in the 10,000 meters with a time of 36.51.98, Alanna Nietert in the hammer (185-7) and Cade Kirkpatrick with a career-best 178-5 mark in the javelin.
Isaac Holtz was third in the hammer throw with a personal-best effort of 192 feet, 8 inches, and Hope Koerperich was third in the women’s javelin at 136-9.
UNI also got points from Lucy Conroy (fifth in the 10,000), Darius King (fourth in the hammer), Allison Griffin (eighth in the hammer), King and Holtz in the javelin (sixth and seventh, respectively), Brooke Lorenz (eighth in the javelin) and Cam Bauer (seventh in the pole vault).
