CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa got off to a strong start in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s indoor track and field championships Saturday in the UNI-Dome.
The Panthers are tied for first in the team standings while the UNI women’s team stands fourth with a big day of finals beginning at 9:30 Sunday morning.
Brooke Lorenz earned the first-team all-conference honors with a second-place finish in the pentathlon with a score of 3,545.
Isaac Holtz finished second in the weight throw with a toss of 63-feet-6.75, a career-best for the second consecutive meet.
Cade Kirkpatrick took second in the long jump by a single centimeter. He jumped a career-best 24-feet-2.25.
The final all-conference honorees were the women’s distance medley relay team of Lyndsie Schinkel, Jolissa Kriegel, Katie Nimrod and Alyssa Williams, who placed second behind Bradley with a time of 12:02.87.
Other point scorers for the Panther women were McCayla Cole with a fourth-place finish in the 5,000 (17:21.56), Alanna Nietert (62-feet-3.25) and Allison Griffin (62-feet-2.25), who finished fifth and sixth respectively in the weight throw, and Cierra Kuipers who finished sixth in the pole vault with a leap of 11-feet-6.25.
On the men’s side, Alex Jackson finished eighth in the 5,000 with a time of 14:53.29, while Chase Van Sant was fourth (23-8) and Spencer Ferguson sixth (22-8) in the long jump. Darius King recorded a mark of 55-feet-11.25 for eighth place and the men’s DMR team of Ben Alrichs, Bryce Newcomb, Ben Daumueller and CJ May finished fourth in 10:16.04.
