SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- It was a day of highs and lows Friday for the University of Northern Iowa at the NCAA West Regional Championships.
Evan Long ran a career-best 200-meter race in 20.77 to take fifth in his heat and earn a trip to Saturday's quarterfinals.
The 110 hurdles didn't go so well for the Panthers. An injury kept Connor Ham from participating in the race, and then Cole Phillips fell on the second hurdle and was unable to finish.
Isaac Holtz looked like he was headed for the NCAA Championships in the discus, but then got edged out in the final round. Holtz was in 12th place, which would have been good enough to advance, then Kansas State's Brett Neelly moved into ninth with his final effort and bumped Holtz.
Action continues Saturday.
