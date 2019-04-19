COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Northern Iowa got 1,500-meter victories from Lyndsie Schinkel and Wal Khat Friday on the opening day of the University of Missouri's Tom Botts Invitational.
Schinkel ran a season-best 4:32.66 to win the women's 1,500, while Khat posted a career-best 3:56.48 in the men's race.
UNI also got runner-up finishes from Cade Kirkpatrick in the long jump (23 feet, 8 1/4 inches) and Darius King in the javelin (165-11), along with a third from Alanna Nietert in the hammer throw (181-0).
The meet concludes Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.