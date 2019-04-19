{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Northern Iowa got 1,500-meter victories from Lyndsie Schinkel and Wal Khat Friday on the opening day of the University of Missouri's Tom Botts Invitational.

Schinkel ran a season-best 4:32.66 to win the women's 1,500, while Khat posted a career-best 3:56.48 in the men's race.

UNI also got runner-up finishes from Cade Kirkpatrick in the long jump (23 feet, 8 1/4 inches) and Darius King in the javelin (165-11), along with a third from Alanna Nietert in the hammer throw (181-0).

The meet concludes Saturday.

