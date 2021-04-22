College track and field: UNI embraces the relays at Drake

CEDAR FALLS – One glance at the NCAA’s national track and field event list reveals limited opportunity for collaboration.

The 4x100 and 4x400 are the only championship relay events that take place outdoors. Meets such as this weekend’s Drake Relays provide a rare opportunity for collegiate athletes to break the grind of individual event training.

“We are going to put more of an emphasis on all of the relays,” University of Northern Iowa coach Dave Paulsen said. “This year I think more than ever, the relays just bring something different to the team as far as running things we normally don’t get to run in other meets.”

When UNI’s coaches unveil the relay pairings during practice leading up to Drake, plenty of excitement ensues. Sprinters, middle distance and distance runners find themselves working together on a medley. The fourth-best 800 runner on the team all of a sudden has a better chance to win a championship flag.

