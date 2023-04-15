DES MOINES – Northern Iowa claimed five first-place finishes Friday at the Jim Duncan Invitational at Drake Stadium.

In an event leading up to the Drake Relays on the same Blue Oval, the Panthers saw Brendan Safley score his first outdoor win of the season in the pole vault by clearing 5.06 meters.

In the women’s high jump, Rylie Todd (1.67 meters) and Katy Stephens (1.67 meters) went 1-2. Emily Vos blazed to a 24.59 clocking to win the 200 meters.

And in the women’s 5,000, Emma Hoins took gold in a time of 17 minutes, 48.19 seconds.

The UNI women added one more win as the 4x400 team of Clare Basala, Liv Freund, Tyler Gray and Amelia Hill took first in 3:50.21.

Other top performances for the Panthers:

Sydney Schaffer took second in the mile in 4:418. Ella Popenhagen was fourth in 4:46.54.

Brady Griebel took fourth in the men’s 5,000 in 15:15.24.

Paige Holub was fifth in the 800 (2.18.32).

Kelly Proesch was second in the 100 hurdles in 15.65, and Darci Wiseman was fourth in 16.01. Anna Winterrow was fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:04.49, and Olivia Hubler was fourth in the 100 in 12.65.