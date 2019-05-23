{{featured_button_text}}

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern Iowa’s track and field team opened competition at the NCAA West Regional meet Thursday with a pair of athletes in action.

Wal Khat finished 42nd in his heat of the 800-meter dash with a time of 1:52.27, but failed to advance to the next round.

Alanna Nietert finished 43rd in the hammer throw with a toss 176-feet-3 inches, but that wasn’t long enough to earn her a spot at the NCAA Championships.

Action continues today. UNI’s Isaac Holtz competes in the discus while Cole Phillips and Connor Ham are in the 110-meter hurdles and Evan Long will run in the 200.

Division III

GENEVA, Ohio — Wartburg College got a ninth-place finish from Carina Collet in the 10,000-meter run on the opening day of the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships Thursday.

Collet ran 36.57.40 in the only final involving the Knights on the first day.

Wartburg’s men’s 4x100 relay of Alex Teig, Joe Duehr, Famiek Cook and Casey Roberts turned a prelim time of 41.40 and advanced to Saturday’s final, and Dallas Wright’s 52.59 in the 400 hurdles, the second-fastest time in the preliminaries, sends him into Saturday’s finals.

The Knights were unable to advance in the women’s 4x400 relay where Jackie Ganshirt, Belle Tyynismaa, Carson McSorley and Lily Campbell ran a 3:51.99. The men’s 4x400 also failed to advance, as did Nick Kennicker in the 400 hurdles after a 54.77 prelim time.

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

