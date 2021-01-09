 Skip to main content
College track and field: Panthers open season inside UNI-Dome
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa's men's and women's track and field teams combined to win 21 events Saturday during a season-opening dual with Milwaukee inside the UNI-Dome.

Waterloo native Tayshaun Cooper won the 60 meter dash with a time of 6.84. Isaiah Trousil clocked 21.39 to win the 200. Darius King went big in the shot put with a mark of 19.13 meters.

Libby Wedewer led UNI's women with a title in the 200 (25.19). Former Aplington-Parkersburg Sophia Jungling won the 800-meter run in 2:15.34 during her collegiate debut. McKayla Cole and Paige Holub finished 1-2 in the mile.

UNI returns to action at the Bison Team Cup in Fargo, N.D. on Jan. 16.

