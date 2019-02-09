AMES — Maddie McCalla and Evan Long posted victories to highlight a productive weekend for the University of Northern Iowa track and field teams at the Iowa State Classic.
UNI had 45 top eight finishes at the meet. McCalla won the 400 and Long captured the 200.
The men’s 4x400-meter relay team took second by less than a 100th of a second to Minnesota but improved its MVC best time in the process.
Tayshaun Cooper finished second in the 60 with a time of 6.88, and Connor Ham was runner-up in the 60 hurdles. UNI also got second-place finishes from Keegan Tritle in the shot put with a season-best 60-5.25, Isaac Holtz in the weight throw with a season-best 58-10.75, McCalla in the 200 and Allison Griffin in the women’s weight throw with a personal-best 59-9.75.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.