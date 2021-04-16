College track and field: Kyler Yodts leads UNI at Gibson Invitational

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The University of Northern Iowa men's track and field team finished Friday's action atop the team standings at Indiana State's Gibson Invitational with 31 points.

Kyler Yodts led the Panthers with a first place mark of 63.21 meters in the hammer throw, second on UNI's all-time chart. Teammate Cameron Jones finished third in the event at 55.83.

Thai Thompson added a second-place mark of 48 meters in the javelin and Elijah Hicks clocked 21.70 for a personal-best time in the 200-meter dash as he finished third.

Anna Hoyman led the UNI women with a personal-best mark of 58.44 in the hammer throw. Freshman Libby Wedewer finished sixth in the 200 in 24.5.

UNI's Zack Butcher placed second in the men's decathlon with 6,238 points and freshman Carter Morton was fourth with 6,148.

