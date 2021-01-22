College track and field: King shatters UNI indoor shot put mark

CEDAR FALLS -- Senior Darius King bested his career-best shot put mark and the Northern Iowa school indoor record by over 18 inches Friday in the Jack Jennett Open at the UNI-Dome.

King's toss is the second best in the NCAA this indoor season. King hit 20-meters for the first time of his career and did it on consecutive throws, hitting 20.06 before finishing his preliminary round with a throw of 20.00. His previous career-best and old school record was 19.58-meters.

Texas' Adrian Piperi, the 2019 NCAA Outdoor National Champion, leads the country with a throw of 20.61-meters.

King won the event by over five feet over Illinois State's Logan Calvin. UNI's Tom Yezek was third, throwing unattached, with a throw of 17.49 meters. Kyler Yodts was fourth with a throw of 17.21.

The Panthers earned 14 event wins and 34 total top-3 finishes in the meet.

Freshman sprinter Libby Wedewer won the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.72, putting her eighth on the UNI all-time list. She now sits atop the MVC before today's results were recorded. Wedewer also raced as a member of the 4x400-meter relay team that came from being to beat the Bradley team down the home stretch.

UNI next travels to Waverly on Jan. 29 for the Wartburg Indoor Select. The next meet inside the UNI-Dome will be the MVC Indoor Championships on Feb. 26-28.

