BROOKINGS, S.D. – Northern Iowa captured four individual titles Saturday at the South Dakota State Indoor Classic.

Parker Kiewiet won the 400 meter dash in 46.26, the second fastest time in school history.

Makenna Wilson and Mari Shavers went 1-2 in the women’s weight throw.

Katie Fare posted a career-best to winning the shot put with a toss of 54 feet, 8 ¾ inches, the second best throw in UNI history.

Capping off the victories was Drake Hanson in the 800 as he broke the tape in 1:50.47. Hanson was also sixth in the mile (4:11.43).

Other top performances saw Paige Kisley fourth in the 60 hurdles, and Kyle Trunnell was fifth in the men’s 60 hurdles.

Rylie Todd took second in the high jump, clearing 5-3, and Katy Stephens was fourth.

Emily Vos and Rylan Santi went 3-4 in the 200.

Closing out the meet, the UNI women’s 4x400 team of Erin Kerkhoff, Auriona Kimbrough, Jill Bennett and Vos was second in 3:50.23. The men’s team of Onal Mitchell, Andrew Ferguson, Micaiah Ellis and Kiewiet was third in 3:15.18.