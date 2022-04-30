Cedar Valley finishes well in last day of Drake Relays

DES MOINES – Student athletes from the Cedar Valley performed strongly at both the high school and collegiate at the 2022 Drake Relays.

Qualifying for the finals in the 4x400 and 4x100-meter relays, Cedar Falls returned the track in the afternoon. They would finish 8th in the 4x100. The last race, however, would be the climax of the day.

In the boys’ 4x400, the Tigers would run at the middle of the pack until junior Ben Roussell picked up the baton from 3rd. From there, he surged into 2nd, then to 1st.

“Those guys were going really fast, they were pushing me,” Roussell said. “And I just trusted the process, trusted our great coaching and I trusted that I was going to be able to have it at the end and have it at the end and have a good kick.”

Roussell passed off to junior Cayden Schellhorn, who carried the lead with Kayden Tyler of Mason City close behind. In the last few feet, Tyler fell forward, inching ahead to win by .04 and ending in 2nd for Cedar Falls.

“He got me this time,” Schellhorn said. “He just wanted a little more than I did I guess, but we’ll be back here.”

Seeded 3rd and expected to perform well in the girls’ 4x400-meter hurdle, Dke-New Hartford senior Taylor Kvale would struggle in her run, finishing 8th in her third performance at this event. However, she said that she isn’t dismayed, instead seeing it as a reason to push herself harder as she prepares for state and finishes out her last season in high school.

“I didn’t really run a smooth race so I kind of got out and didn’t really hit them like I wanted to,” Kvale said. “So I guess it’s just motivation to come back down in a couple of weeks.”

After finishing in 1st place in the men’s 200-meter dash and qualifying for the 100-meter finals with a 2nd place finish, senior Isaiah Trousil came returned to the track in the afternoon, finishing 2nd again behind Lawrence Johnson of Wisconsin, but still taking pride in earning the Panthers their first individual flag since 2017.

“I just came in wanting to compete with them. He’s an All-American, I’m an All-American too, so it’s just great to finally get that competition again,” Trousil said of Johnson.

Having competed in 2018, Trousil hasn’t been back since, dealing with injuries to his quad and seeing the relays cancelled in 2020 due to COVID.

“I didn’t have an outdoor season the last three years, so to be able to come back here and make more memories just shows passionate I am about this sport,” he said.

After coming in 3rd in the men’s 200-meter dash on Friday, sophomore Parker Kiewiet joined senior and fellow Dike-New Hartford alum Connor Blough in taking and holding the lead in their heat of the men’s 4x400 race, coming in 4th overall in the race.

The women’s track team at UNI would not be without its notable accomplishments either, as Rylan Santii, Jill Bennett, Libby Wedewer and Pashence Johnson came in 4th in the women’s 4x100-meter relay, with two behind them failing to finish. After that race, Erin Kerkhoff, Auriona Kimbrough, Sophia Jungling and Emily Vos would place 5th in the women’s 4x400.

Wartburg came in 3rd for both the college men’s and women’s distance medleys. The Wartburg men would dominate in the first heat of the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdles, but faster times in the ensuing heats would bring them down to 7th place. Meanwhile, Northern Iowa would fail to finish as freshman Kyle Trunnell of Cedar Falls fell forward in the last leg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0