Career bests widen gap at top of MVC for UNI throwers

VERMILLION, S.D. – It was a battle between Panthers in the men's long jump at the USD Twilight for UNI track and field, and Malory Henze had a career best to top the Missouri Valley in the women's discus.
UNI track and field took a group of throwers to the Wisconsin Classic. Henze threw 52.28 meters (171 feet, 6 inches).
Northern Iowa's Darius King throws during the university men's shot put at the Drake Relays athletics meet April 23 in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Thomas Yezek and Darius King went first and second in the discus throw, widening their gap at the top of the MVC in the event. Yezek threw 58.21m (190-11), and King threw 57.09m (187-3).
Blair Brooks jumped a season best to tie Parker Kiewiet for the top spot in long jump with a leap of 7.42 meters (24 feet, 4.25 inches). The men's team is 22nd in the nation as an event group with four Panthers averaging 7.28 meters.
Kiewiet followed up his winning long jump with a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash.
The men's team also took third 400-meter dash with Connor Blough (49.09), high jump with Carter Morton (1.98 meters) and Ben Daumueller in the 800-meter run (1:54.30).
Bill Mukhtar, who holds the seventh-best time in the conference in the 400-meter hurdles, took fourth in the event today with a time of 55.68 seconds.
On the women's side, Henze took second in discus with a career best throw of 52.28 meters (171-6), a mark that tops the Missouri Valley Conference leaderboard.
Paige Holub took third in the 1,500-meter run. Katie Nimrod was the other Panther bronze medalist, taking third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.67.
Emily Vos took fourth in the 100-meter dash in 12.13 seconds to take fourth. She also finished fourth in the 200-meter dash in 24.40.
UP NEXT
UNI track and field has wrapped up the regular season and heads Drake University for the MVC Championships May 13-15.
Hammer throw: 9. Jacob Baier 52.38m (171-10) Shot put: 2. Darius King 19.91m (65-4) Discus: 1. Thomas Yezek 58.21m (190-11); 2. Darius King 57.09m (187-3); 8. Jacob Baier 44.99m (147-7) Shot put: 2. Katie Fare 16.14m (52-11.5); 3. Marin Ehler 14.98m (49-1.75); 6. Morgan Nealey 14.4m (47-4.5); 10. Mari Shavers 13.42 (44-0.5); 13. Lexie Magnani 12.66m (41-6.5) Hammer throw: 4. Mari Shavers 58.98 (193-6); 7. Marin Ehler 53.05m (174-0) Discus: 2. Malory Henze 52.28 (171-6) 1,500: 11. Andrew Kephart 4:11.16; 15. Karson Kleve 4:14.06 110-hurdles: 4. Hunter Manock 15.14; 18. Oisin Leopold 19.69 800: 3. Ben Daumueller 1:54.30; 6. Chase Knoche 1:54.78; 10. Bowen Gryp 1:56.44 400-hurdles: 4. Bill Mukhtar 55.68; 10. Grant Rickertsen 58.48; 14. Cole Willert 1:00.97 100: 3. Parker Kiewiet 10:54; 13, Hunter Manock 11.13 400: 3. Connor Blough 49.09; 9. Tate Hookham 50.06; 19. Trevor Sauerbrei 51.63 Long jump: T1. Parker Kiewiet 7.42m (24-4.25); T1. Blair Brooks 7.42m (24-4.25); 5. Drew Bartels 7.14 m (23-5.25); 12. Zack Butcher 6.65m (21-10) High jump: 3. Carter Morton 1.98m (6-6); 8. Caden Ungs 1.93 (6-4; 9. Blair Brooks 1.93m (6-4); 12. Ethan Peters 1.88m (6-2) Pole vault: 10. Teddy Allen 4.13m (13-6.75) 1,500: 3. Paige Holub 4:41.27; 8. Sydney Schaffer 4:50.29; 13. Abby Riley 4:53.51; 20. Grace Schaefer 5:01.26; 27. Lauren Klein 5:13.73 100-hurdles: 15. Amanda Lietz 17.32 100: 4. Emily Vos 12.13; 6. Madelyn Sanda 12.32; 7. Eden Barrett 12.39; 8. Olivia Hubler 12.39; 9. Lindsey Sires 12.45; 11. Auriona Kimbrough 12.50; 15. Ariana Yaklich 12.66; 22. Kelly Proesch 12.96; 23. Eva Van De Mortel 12.99 800: 26. Liv Freund 2:25.97; 27. Noel James 2:26.54; 34. Gabby Champion 2:37. 64 400-hurdles: 3. Katie Nimrod 1:04.67; 8. Anna Winterrowd 1:07.10; 9. Millie Hill 1:08.21; 13. Clare Basala 1:13.46 200: 4. Emily Vos 24.40; 7. Madelyn Sanda 25.24; 9. Olivia Hubler 25.44; 10. Auriona Kimbrough 25.55; 12. Eden Barrett 25.86; 15. Lindsey Sires 26.07; 19. Ariana Yaklich 26.90; 22. Eva Van De Mortel 27.21; 23. Sydney Durbin 27.24; 34. Amanda Lietz 28.13 Pole vault: 12. Isabelle Holtzen 3.63m (11-11); 13. Alivia Silvestri 3.48m (11-5); 14. Abbie Schwieder 8m (10-9.25) High jump: 6. Rylie Todd 1.60m (5-3); 8. Layanna Green 1.60m (5-3); 10. Marin McClowry 1.55m (5-1); 10. Morgan Johnk 1.55m (5-1); 12. Sydney Durbin 1.55 (5-1); 15. Lydia Berns-Schweingruber 1.50m (4-11.5) Long jump: 16. Kelly Proesch 5.10m (16-8.75)
Photos: Cedar Valley athletes compete Saturday at state track and field in Des Moines
State Track Sat2 13
The Cedar Falls' boys track team hoists their first place trophy on Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 11
Cedar Falls' T.J. Tomlyanovich leads the pack in the 800 meter dash in May at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 1
Wapsie Valley's Dawson Schmit leads off the 4x100 relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 8
Cedar Falls' Will Eastman takes off on the anchor leg of the sprint medley Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 4
Saint Ansgar's Riley Witt leads a pack in the 1600 meter run Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 9
Charles City's Kiki Connell runs in the 1500 meter run Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 1
Osage's Paige Kisley runs the 100 meter hurdles Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 2
Dike-New Hartford's Eden Barrett, left, runs in the 200 meter dash Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 3
Osage's Meredith Street, center, runs in the 200 meter dash Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 4
Osage's Meredith Street, center, crosses the finish line in the 200 meter dash Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 5
Charles City's Kiki Connell runs in the 1500 meter run Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 6
Charles City's Kiki Connell runs in the 1500 meter run Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 7
Osage's Azure Christensen jumps from the starting blocks in the sprint medley relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 8
Osage's Addyson Grimm hands off to Meredith Street in the sprint medley relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 10
Dike-New Hartford's Taylor Kvale runs in the 4x400 meter relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 11
Osage's Claudia Aschenbrenne runs in the 100 shuttle hurdle relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 12
Osage's Paige Kisley runs in the shuttle hurdle relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 13
Osage's Paige Kisley and Ainsley Dodd embrace after winning the shuttle hurdle relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 14
Clear Lake's PJ Feuerbach runs the shuttle hurdle relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 15
Clear Lake's Tyson Cooley runs the anchor leg of the shuttle hurdle relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 16
Clear Lake's Tyson Cooley crosses the finish line for the shuttle hurdle relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 17
Osage's Meredith Street runs in the 100 meter dash Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 18
The Osage girls team placed third in Class 2A Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 10
Cedar Falls' Will Eastman reacts as he crosses the finish line Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 7
Cedar Falls' T.J. Tomlyanovich crosses the finish line in the 4x400 meter relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 14
Cedar Falls' Maddy McFarland crosses the finish line in the 100 meter hurdles Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 3
Cedar Falls' Jack Jorgensen leads off the 4x400 meter relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 2
Grundy Center's Matt Jansen leads off the 4x100 relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 9
The Cedar Falls 4x400 meter relay, consisting of Alex Mujica, Will Eastman, Joel Burris and T.J. Tomlyanovich huddle after their victory on Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 15
Saint Ansgar's Riley Will runs in the 1600 meter run Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 4
Cedar Falls' Will Eastman hands off to Alex Mujica in the 4x400 meter relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 6
Grundy Center's Matt Jansen takes the baton in the anchor leg of the sprint medley Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 12
Cedar Falls' T.J. Tomlyanovich kneels on the track after finishing the 4x400 meter relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 5
Saint Ansgar's Bradley Hackenmiller hands off to Braden Powers in the 4x400 meter relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 3
West Hancock's Mathew Francis runs the shuttle hurdle relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 2
Saint Ansgar's Kennedy Schwiesow runs the shuttle hurdle relay Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat2 1
Saint Ansgar's Sarah Wagner starts off the sprint medley Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
