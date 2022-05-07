Career bests widen gap at top of MVC for UNI throwers

VERMILLION, S.D. – It was a battle between Panthers in the men's long jump at the USD Twilight for UNI track and field, and Malory Henze had a career best to top the Missouri Valley in the women's discus.

UNI track and field took a group of throwers to the Wisconsin Classic. Henze threw 52.28 meters (171 feet, 6 inches).

Thomas Yezek and Darius King went first and second in the discus throw, widening their gap at the top of the MVC in the event. Yezek threw 58.21m (190-11), and King threw 57.09m (187-3).

Blair Brooks jumped a season best to tie Parker Kiewiet for the top spot in long jump with a leap of 7.42 meters (24 feet, 4.25 inches). The men's team is 22nd in the nation as an event group with four Panthers averaging 7.28 meters.

Kiewiet followed up his winning long jump with a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash.

The men's team also took third 400-meter dash with Connor Blough (49.09), high jump with Carter Morton (1.98 meters) and Ben Daumueller in the 800-meter run (1:54.30).

Bill Mukhtar, who holds the seventh-best time in the conference in the 400-meter hurdles, took fourth in the event today with a time of 55.68 seconds.

On the women's side, Henze took second in discus with a career best throw of 52.28 meters (171-6), a mark that tops the Missouri Valley Conference leaderboard.

Paige Holub took third in the 1,500-meter run. Katie Nimrod was the other Panther bronze medalist, taking third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.67.

Emily Vos took fourth in the 100-meter dash in 12.13 seconds to take fourth. She also finished fourth in the 200-meter dash in 24.40.

UP NEXT

UNI track and field has wrapped up the regular season and heads Drake University for the MVC Championships May 13-15.

WISCONSIN CLASSIC

MEN'S RESULTS

Hammer throw: 9. Jacob Baier 52.38m (171-10)

Shot put: 2. Darius King 19.91m (65-4)

Discus: 1. Thomas Yezek 58.21m (190-11); 2. Darius King 57.09m (187-3); 8. Jacob Baier 44.99m (147-7)

WOMEN'S RESULTS

Shot put: 2. Katie Fare 16.14m (52-11.5); 3. Marin Ehler 14.98m (49-1.75); 6. Morgan Nealey 14.4m (47-4.5); 10. Mari Shavers 13.42 (44-0.5); 13. Lexie Magnani 12.66m (41-6.5)

Hammer throw: 4. Mari Shavers 58.98 (193-6); 7. Marin Ehler 53.05m (174-0)

Discus: 2. Malory Henze 52.28 (171-6)

USD TWILIGHT

MEN'S RESULTS

1,500: 11. Andrew Kephart 4:11.16; 15. Karson Kleve 4:14.06

110-hurdles: 4. Hunter Manock 15.14; 18. Oisin Leopold 19.69

800: 3. Ben Daumueller 1:54.30; 6. Chase Knoche 1:54.78; 10. Bowen Gryp 1:56.44

400-hurdles: 4. Bill Mukhtar 55.68; 10. Grant Rickertsen 58.48; 14. Cole Willert 1:00.97

100: 3. Parker Kiewiet 10:54; 13, Hunter Manock 11.13

400: 3. Connor Blough 49.09; 9. Tate Hookham 50.06; 19. Trevor Sauerbrei 51.63

Field Events

Long jump: T1. Parker Kiewiet 7.42m (24-4.25); T1. Blair Brooks 7.42m (24-4.25); 5. Drew Bartels 7.14 m (23-5.25); 12. Zack Butcher 6.65m (21-10)

High jump: 3. Carter Morton 1.98m (6-6); 8. Caden Ungs 1.93 (6-4; 9. Blair Brooks 1.93m (6-4); 12. Ethan Peters 1.88m (6-2)

Pole vault: 10. Teddy Allen 4.13m (13-6.75)

WOMEN'S RESULTS

1,500: 3. Paige Holub 4:41.27; 8. Sydney Schaffer 4:50.29; 13. Abby Riley 4:53.51; 20. Grace Schaefer 5:01.26; 27. Lauren Klein 5:13.73

100-hurdles: 15. Amanda Lietz 17.32

100: 4. Emily Vos 12.13; 6. Madelyn Sanda 12.32; 7. Eden Barrett 12.39; 8. Olivia Hubler 12.39; 9. Lindsey Sires 12.45; 11. Auriona Kimbrough 12.50; 15. Ariana Yaklich 12.66; 22. Kelly Proesch 12.96; 23. Eva Van De Mortel 12.99

800: 26. Liv Freund 2:25.97; 27. Noel James 2:26.54; 34. Gabby Champion 2:37. 64

400-hurdles: 3. Katie Nimrod 1:04.67; 8. Anna Winterrowd 1:07.10; 9. Millie Hill 1:08.21; 13. Clare Basala 1:13.46

200: 4. Emily Vos 24.40; 7. Madelyn Sanda 25.24; 9. Olivia Hubler 25.44; 10. Auriona Kimbrough 25.55; 12. Eden Barrett 25.86; 15. Lindsey Sires 26.07; 19. Ariana Yaklich 26.90; 22. Eva Van De Mortel 27.21; 23. Sydney Durbin 27.24; 34. Amanda Lietz 28.13

Field Events

Pole vault: 12. Isabelle Holtzen 3.63m (11-11); 13. Alivia Silvestri 3.48m (11-5); 14. Abbie Schwieder 8m (10-9.25)

High jump: 6. Rylie Todd 1.60m (5-3); 8. Layanna Green 1.60m (5-3); 10. Marin McClowry 1.55m (5-1); 10. Morgan Johnk 1.55m (5-1); 12. Sydney Durbin 1.55 (5-1); 15. Lydia Berns-Schweingruber 1.50m (4-11.5)

Long jump: 16. Kelly Proesch 5.10m (16-8.75)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0