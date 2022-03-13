Aplington-Parkersburg's Sophia Jungling continues track success at UNI

"Cancel all the noise, control what you can control and give 100-percent toward that."

Sophia Jungling said she heard the quote once and used it as her internal mantra as the pressure leading up to the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Track & Field Championship mounted.

“It is kind of like a lot,” Jungling said. “It can get overwhelming. I feel the pressure building up and the expectations of the people around me.”

Leading up to the meet, which took place Sunday, Feb. 27 and Monday, Feb. 28, the redshirt freshman said she knew how she needed to prepare.

“The week leading up to MVCs, I focused a lot on my mental strength,” Jungling said. “There was nothing I could do, physically, to get any better in one week. It was where my mind was going to be going into the week...There is only so much I can control…I can focus on the thoughts I am feeding myself.”

The former track star from Aplington-Parkersburg entered the meet as the third seeded runner in the women’s 800m event. In front of her, Julia Nielsen and Maddi Exline entered with marks just in front of Jungling’s best of 2:11.69.

Jungling said she knew before the meet that she had her work cut out for her.

“At MVCs, I knew Julia Nielsen from Bradley…was the favorite going into the weekend,” Jungling said. “My coach and I talked a lot about just hanging with her.”

However, sticking on the heels of Nielsen would be easier said than done.

“I tend to fall on the third 200,” Jungling said. “So, that 400-600 mark, that is where I typically take a step back.”

As the event drew closer, Jungling said she returned to her mental preparation.

“Going into that race, I mentally prepped myself,” Jungling said. “I told myself, ‘When it gets hard…I am not going to let go. I am going to stay on her heels.’”

Through the first 400 meters, Jungling did just that. After the first two laps, the runners entered that crucial third 200 meter stretch running a 61-second split.

“We came through 400 at about 61,” Jungling said. “I stayed right on her heels. It was just a mental game…I could hear my coach yelling at me, ‘Don’t let her go! Don’t let her go!’”

Jungling managed to stay on Nielsen’s heels entering the fourth and final lap of the competition. Jungling said, as they started the final lap, she knew she had Nielsen where she need her.

“We came around for the last lap, the last 200m, and I was with her,” Jungling said. “I knew then…I could out-sprint her in the end.”

In the last few meters of the race, the Panther surged into first place and crossed the finish line at the front of the pack. Even though Jungling said she knew she won, the victory did not hit her immediately.

“It was surreal though,” she said. “It still took me a few seconds to look at the video board, look my coach and ‘wait, that really just happened.’”

However, once the realization of winning the Missouri Valley Conference 800m title set in, she knew exactly what she wanted to do.

“I just wanted to hug my dad,” she said. “That was something I really wanted to do. He has always been a big supporter.”

In an earlier conversation with The Courier, Jungling said her father Brian has been her role model and inspiration since beginning her track and field career at the age of 10. Although the father-daughter duo can no longer train together, Jungling said they still bond over their love for the sport.

“When I was in high school…we had a lot more opportunities to train together and have those one-on-one conversations about running in general,” she said. “He is still my biggest supporter. We still sit down, call each other and talk about race plans and racing.”

She also added that the elder Jungling continues to be her source of motivation.

“He is still my biggest influence,” Jungling said. “One of the reasons that motivates me the most is because he is always so proud of me.”

As she prepares for outdoor track and field season, Jungling described the expectations that come with being a conference champion as nerve-racking and how it affects her goals moving forward.

“It is definitely nerve-racking,” she said. “I am just trying to take it one day at a time. My goal is that I want to be the top of the 800. I want our 4x4 to contend for the title and I want to get faster in the 400. (I am) just focusing on my training right now and every day is one step closer to where I can be.”

During the outdoor track season trips to Fayetteville, Arkansas and Iowa City will match UNI up against some of the top programs in the sport. Nevertheless, Jungling said that Panther’s fans can expect her to show out regardless of the competition.

“No matter what, no matter who I am racing against, I am going to put myself in it,” Jungling said. “I am not going to back down…I think anyone can expect me to be tough, be gritty.”

