 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo edges UNI in women's tennis match
0 comments
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

Valpo edges UNI in women's tennis match

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Valparaiso won four of the five singles matches as Valpo edged the Northern Iowa women’s tennis team, 5-2, Friday in a Missouri Valley Conference tennis match at the Black Hawk Tennis Club in Waterloo.

After the Panthers won the doubles points with pairs Thaissa Moreira and Valentina Caro and Madeline Doherty and Issa Sullivan winning, VU won several tight singles matches.

Moreira was the only winning in singles for UNI as she downed Amanda Tabanera, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

The Panthers return to action at Illinois State next Saturday, April 10th, and at Bradley on Sunday.

UNI logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News