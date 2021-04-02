Valpo edges UNI in women's tennis match

Valparaiso won four of the five singles matches as Valpo edged the Northern Iowa women’s tennis team, 5-2, Friday in a Missouri Valley Conference tennis match at the Black Hawk Tennis Club in Waterloo.

After the Panthers won the doubles points with pairs Thaissa Moreira and Valentina Caro and Madeline Doherty and Issa Sullivan winning, VU won several tight singles matches.

Moreira was the only winning in singles for UNI as she downed Amanda Tabanera, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

The Panthers return to action at Illinois State next Saturday, April 10th, and at Bradley on Sunday.

