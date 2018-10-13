IOWA CITY -- Olivia Fain and Daisy Phillips posted a doubles victory, but wins were otherwise difficult to come by for the University of Northern Iowa women's tennis team at the ITA Regional Championships Saturday.
Fain and Phillips posted an 8-6 win before dropping an 8-2 decision, while the tandem of Harri Proudfoot and Valentina Caro fell to a team from Tulsa.
In singles action, Kate Merrick lost to an Iowa State opponent, Reghan Lynch fell to an Iowa foe and Proudfoot dropped a tiebreaker match against an Oral Roberts player.
