Panthers open with win over Cardinal Stritch
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

Panthers open with win over Cardinal Stritch

MILWAUKEE – Northern Iowa women’s tennis team opened its season with a 4-3 victory over Cardinal Stritch Friday.

The Panthers won the doubles point by winning two of the three matches, and then got singles victories from Emma Carr, Valentina Caro and Olivia Fain in singles play.

Fain’s three-set victory over Aspasia Katsouda Taka, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, was the meet clincher for UNI.

The Panthers will play Wisconsin-Milwaukee Saturday.

 

UNI 4, Cardinal Stritch 3

DOUBLES -- Lisa Keller/Klara Smolikova (CSU) def. Emma Carr/Olivia Fain (UNI), 6-3, Thaissa Moreira/Valentina Caro (UNI) def. Nina Westkamp/Alexandra Taylor, 6-3, Madeline Doherty/Issa Sullivan (UNI) def. Noor Goyvaerts/Chelsea Kelly, 6-4

SINGLES -- Carr (UNI) def. Keller 5-7, 6-2, 7-5, Smolikova (CSU) def. Doherty 6-4, 7-6, Westkamp (CSU) def. Moreira 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, Caro (UNI) def. Kimmy Tait 6-0, 0-6, 6-4, Fain (UNI) def. Aspasia Katsouda Taka 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, Goyvaerts (CSU) def. Sullivan 6-2, 6-2

